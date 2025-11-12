Search
Wed, Nov 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Warframe down: Players report ‘server is temporarily unavailable’ error

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Nov 12, 2025 05:54 am IST

Warframe is currently experiencing server issues, with players reporting the error message “Server is temporarily unavailable."

Warframe is currently experiencing server issues, with players encountering the error message “Server is temporarily unavailable.” According to DownDetector, reports of the outage began around 7 p.m. and peaked at 7:15 p.m., with over 6,000 error submissions. Most users reported server connectivity problems, while some also experienced login and gameplay issues.

Warframe is down in US.(UnSplash)
Warframe is down in US.(UnSplash)

Many players also took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the issues they were facing.

One person wrote, “Big server issues in #Warframe right when daily reset hit! Many players are getting booted and the ones who are not, cannot create sessions for missions or trades. Hopefully nothing long lasting or major.”

Another added, "Warframe is down for some, any other issues for other game or services?"

A third person expressed, "Warframe servers went down the second the daily reset hit."

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Warframe down: Players report ‘server is temporarily unavailable’ error
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On