Warframe down: Players report ‘server is temporarily unavailable’ error

Warframe is currently experiencing server issues, with players encountering the error message “Server is temporarily unavailable.” According to DownDetector, reports of the outage began around 7 p.m. and peaked at 7:15 p.m., with over 6,000 error submissions. Most users reported server connectivity problems, while some also experienced login and gameplay issues.
Many players also took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the issues they were facing.
One person wrote, “Big server issues in #Warframe right when daily reset hit! Many players are getting booted and the ones who are not, cannot create sessions for missions or trades. Hopefully nothing long lasting or major.”
Another added, "Warframe is down for some, any other issues for other game or services?"
A third person expressed, "Warframe servers went down the second the daily reset hit."
