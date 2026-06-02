Is Claude AI still down? All we know as Anthropic reports global system-wide errors

Claude, the generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Anthropic, has experienced a significant outage that has impacted its global services.

Anthropic's Claude AI chatbot is experiencing a global outage, with users unable to get responses. A message indicates capacity constraints, and the company is actively addressing the issue.(Bloomberg)

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Users are able to access the Claude interface; however, the service fails to respond to inquiries. Instead, it displays a message stating: "A bit longer, thanks for your patience," as confirmed by The National.

A subsequent pop-up message said, “Due to unexpected capacity constraints, Claude is unable to respond to your message. Please try again soon.”

Anthropic, based in San Francisco, has acknowledged the problem and is actively working on a solution.

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What is going on?

Is Claude down? I can’t use it for last three hours @claudeai #claude — Funmilayo Oladipo (@Lightstone59) June 2, 2026

{{^usCountry}} Claude outage: Here's what Downdetector says {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Claude outage: Here's what Downdetector says {{/usCountry}}

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According to tracking information provided by Downdetector, the issues began to surge unexpectedly around midday. This was not merely a slow and gradual increase in complaints; reports from exasperated users escalated from nearly zero to hundreds within just a few minutes, suggesting a significant system failure rather than a minor localized issue.

The problems appear to be affecting users universally, irrespective of their typical interactions with the AI. Outage reports suggest that approximately 62% of users are entirely unable to access the main website interface. A substantial number of complaints are also originating from people attempting to utilize the desktop application, while others are discovering that the mobile app is completely unresponsive.

Here's what Anthropic said

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The positive aspect is that Anthropic is fully cognizant of the turmoil and responded promptly. The organization swiftly revised its official status page to relay the unfortunate news, recognizing that they are experiencing "elevated errors across multiple models." This encompasses their entire premier lineup: Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Claude 3 Opus, and the quicker Claude 3 Haiku.

Anthropic's engineering team has already updated the status of the incident to "Identified," indicating that they have determined precisely what went awry behind the scenes and are actively engaged in implementing fixes to restore the servers to normal operation.

The company has not provided a specific timeline for when full service will be reinstated. This presents a frustrating obstacle for countless professionals, students, and developers who have integrated Claude into their daily activities. For the time being, there is little to do but take an involuntary coffee break, wait patiently, and allow the engineers to resolve the issues.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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