When will FanDuel be back up? Company provides update as complaints grow amid outage

FanDuel is still down for many users, though the number of complaints have drastically fallen, and the company has given an update on when it might be back up. This comes after the sports betting site faced an issue on Thursday which left over 7,000 users inconvenienced, as per Downdetector. Now, the number hovers a little over 2,600.

While FanDuel was back for many, some continued to face problems. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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However, this has left many wondering when they can use the FanDuel app again amid rising concerns about missing out on betting due to the app being down. Notably, the FanDuel app had run into troubles some days back, when the Kentucky Derby was slated to begin, much to the ire of users who had plans on betting on the high-stakes horse race.

Today, amid the outage, users complained that they faced login issues, and the message displayed was that it had encountered an ‘internal server error’ while trying to log into FanDuel. At the time, the company had issued a statement from the Support Team which read “Our team is aware and investigating the current technical difficulties prohibiting users from accessing our platform. We will follow up as soon as we have an update.”

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{{^usCountry}} However, it has been quite some time now that FanDuel has been down, and many are wondering when they can return to betting. Here's all you need to know. When will FanDuel be back up? Company shares update {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, it has been quite some time now that FanDuel has been down, and many are wondering when they can return to betting. Here's all you need to know. When will FanDuel be back up? Company shares update {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Many people asked when the app would be back, even as some stated that the services were restored for them. One wrote “when can we log back in”. Another added “when yall come back up might as well do a deposit match this is ridiculous.” Yet another said “FanDuel aint gonna be back on until this Laker game over.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many people asked when the app would be back, even as some stated that the services were restored for them. One wrote “when can we log back in”. Another added “when yall come back up might as well do a deposit match this is ridiculous.” Yet another said “FanDuel aint gonna be back on until this Laker game over.” {{/usCountry}}

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However, some betting on the Los Angeles Lakers game versus Oklahoma City Thunders, pointed out that FanDuel was back for them since half time.

“FanDuel back up since it’s half time what a surprise,” one wrote. Another cheered “Its back fanduel halftime lakers.” Yet another said “FanDuel back up and running just in time for everybody to donate on Lakers ML.”

While the situation does seem solved for some, many are still facing problems. One wrote “It logged me in for a second, then kept logging me out AGAIN. and now I’m getting this message.” The displayed message read that the user had 'exceeded the allocated request count."

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While the situation is not under control yet, FanDuel has given an update on when things might return to normal. On X they said “Investigation is still underway, as we are closely working with our service provider to troubleshoot. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.”

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They added “At this time, the issue appears to be related to a broader global AWS outage. We understand how frustrating this can be and appreciate your patience while services are restored.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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