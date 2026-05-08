FanDuel down: Thousands complain of outage; how to fix log in issues as company provides update

FanDuel was down for thousands of users on Thursday as the support team issued an update on the matter. At the time of writing, Downdetector logged over 7,000 people facing issues.

Several people took to social media to voice their complaints. One person also shared a screenshot of the message they were seeing on the sports betting page amid the reported outage.

The message read “The server encountered an internal error and was unable to complete your request. Either the server is overloaded or there is an error in the application.” Many others lodged their protests on X.

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One person wrote “What is going on?? How am I supposed to check my bets, cashouts and make bets??!!”. The outage also led an individual to call for a boycott. “So we’re all in agreement now to officially boycott @FanDuel, right?”. Notably, FanDuel had also gone down on the day the Kentucky Derby was held, frustrating many who had placed their bets on the highly watched horse race.

Yet another person sarcastically said “Wow FanDuel. Perfect timing.”

FanDuel issues statement amid outage The support team of the sports betting site in a statement said “Our team is aware and investigating the current technical difficulties prohibiting users from accessing our platform. We will follow up as soon as we have an update.”

However, this was met by disgruntled users, many of whom began to issue ultimatums on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. “Soon as my picks start hitting mysteriously the server down I want my money back asap and I won’t be using the app again,” one person wrote. Another added “You have to give out bonus bets this is unacceptable for consumers. I guarantee I’ll be done with this platform if you don’t.”

FanDuel: How to fix log in error issue In order to fix the FanDuel 'internal server error' one can try to clear the app or browser cache and cookies. Alternately, they can try to force a close and then restart the app. One should also check the internet connection.

If all this fails, then one can try to disable any VPNs and ensure that location services are enabled. They can also try to reinstall the app. However, given that the issue was acknowledged by FanDuel, it is a problem on their side. Hence, user-end fixes are not likely to work at the moment.