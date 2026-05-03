Does Cherie Devaux have kids? Meet Kentucky Derby winner's stepdaughter, ‘I’m proud of you’

Golden Tempo triumphed in the 152nd edition of the Grade 1, $5 million Kentucky Derby on Saturday evening, during an unusually cool yet ultimately bright day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Cherie DeVaux trainer of Golden Tempo #19 celebrates after becoming the first female trainer to win the Kentucky Derby during the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 02, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Getty Images via AFP)

Under the guidance of trainer Cherie DeVaux and the skillful riding of Jose Ortiz, Golden Tempo emerged victorious from a competitive field of 18 horses in the prestigious Run for the Roses.

The horse secured the Derby victory by narrowly defeating a late-charging Renegade — the pre-race favorite — at the finish line by a neck. Ocelli finished in third place, 3/4 of a length behind Renegade, while Chief Wallabee took fourth and Danon Bourbon rounded out the top five in fifth place.

Ortiz is the younger sibling of Renegade’s jockey, Irad Ortiz Jr. The thrilling race to the finish saw Golden Tempo, who had come from well behind in the race, move to the outside of Renegade, with the 70-1 longshot Ocelli positioned to the inside of both competitors.

Historic feat This marks a significant milestone in the world of horse racing.

DeVaux, the trainer of Golden Tempo, has made history as the first woman to train a Kentucky Derby winner.

This was DeVaux’s inaugural Derby horse, making her the first female trainer to have a Derby horse since 2021.

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