‘Is he the Antichrist?’: David Wilcock's last post resurfaces amid death rumors, writer questioned Trump's AI Jesus pic

Paranormal writer and streamer David Wilcock’s last X post has resurfaced amid rumors about his death. A death investigation in Boulder County, Colorado, has triggered online speculation that Wilcock may have died.

David Wilcock’s last post on X

David Wilcock's last post resurfaces amid death rumors, writer questioned Trump's AI Jesus pic(@david_wilcock/X)

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Wilcock’s last X post, shared on April 19, was about Donald Trump posting an AI photo depicting himself as a Jesus-like figure on Truth Social. The image showed the US President appearing to heal a sick man in a hospital bed. Trump appeared to remove the image after growing backlash from both sides of the US political spectrum.

Wilcock wrote about Trump’s post and shared a link to a YouTube live.

“I slept miraculously well last night and decided to go LIVE today! Why in the world did POTUS post that Christ-like picture? Has he lost his mind? Are we going to be okay? Is he the Antichrist? How does this affect the war and Disclosure?” Wilcock wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Read More | What happened to David Wilcock? Boulder death probe sparks concern about writer and UFO specialist {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More | What happened to David Wilcock? Boulder death probe sparks concern about writer and UFO specialist {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I was admittedly freaked out when I saw this... and I wanted to know what the heck is going on,” he continued. “What the heck is up with the 'demon' at the top of the image -- as we will discuss? Surviving a shot to the ear, was he "wounded on the side and yet did live," like in the Biblical sense? Is this latest bloody, satanic video of Trump circulating today actually real? [Grok says no, thankfully.] Are we all in a big psy-op here? Are we going to make it? Is there a schism between POTUS and the Alliance? Why have they posted things implying there is? Why is he turning on top influencers like Tucker, Alex and Candace and acting so strangely?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I was admittedly freaked out when I saw this... and I wanted to know what the heck is going on,” he continued. “What the heck is up with the 'demon' at the top of the image -- as we will discuss? Surviving a shot to the ear, was he "wounded on the side and yet did live," like in the Biblical sense? Is this latest bloody, satanic video of Trump circulating today actually real? [Grok says no, thankfully.] Are we all in a big psy-op here? Are we going to make it? Is there a schism between POTUS and the Alliance? Why have they posted things implying there is? Why is he turning on top influencers like Tucker, Alex and Candace and acting so strangely?” {{/usCountry}}

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He added, “I want to have an honest discussion about this and not just sugar-coat it. I want to hear your thoughts. We will dive deeply into Disclosure, current events and the true meaning of the Christ within. Do not miss this controversial and exciting show! I've been on it since 4:30 AM -- and it will be terrific!”

What happened to David Wilcock?

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While several social media posts suggested that Wilcock was the victim in an incident near Ridge Road, Boulder, there has been no official confirmation from authorities or his family.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office reportedly received a call at around 10:44 AM on Monday, April 20, about an unspecified issue. Dispatchers believed that the caller may have been experiencing a mental health crisis.

Read More | David Wilcock: Nick Pope, Erich von Däniken's deaths come up amid fears about UFO expert; ‘certainly suspicious’

When deputies arrived at the scene after 11 am, they found a man outside a residence holding a weapon. The man reportedly used the weapon on himself minutes after deputies’ arrival. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Authorities have not revealed the identity of the deceased.

However, despite no official confirmation, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has written in an X post, “We just learned of the tragic passing of David Wilcock. We are praying for his family and loved ones and the millions of lives he impacted.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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