Is Hogs & Heifers Las Vegas closing this summer? Here's what we know

Hogs & Heifers Saloon, the iconic biker bar in Las Vegas, is reportedly set to close its doors this summer. According to Vital Vegas, the bar's lease is expiring and will not be renewed. The closure expected to happen by July 31, 2025. Popular Las Vegas bike bar Hogs & Heifers Saloon is reportedly closing. (Pixabay)

Legal woes

The bar has faced challenges since 2019, when it was served with a "cease and desist and eviction order" over allegations that it was contributing to an unsafe environment in the area. This led to a legal battle between the bar and its landlord, the Downtown Grand Hotel, along with the hotel's owner, C.I.M. Group.

"We are up against a great financial powerhouse with numerous politically influential members, partners and friends around the globe." the bar wrote in a Facebook post in November 2019. "Ultimately, Downtown 3rd Street is our home and with the support of all of you over the years it is the street that HOGS Built and we will fight to keep our home!"

A civil trial began in May 2021, after which District Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez ruled in part that the landlord had “attempted to improperly terminate the lease.”

Bar owner Michelle Dell called the ruling a victory.

“They were trying to evict me, and there was no way I was going to allow that to happen,” she told Las Vegas Review Journal at the time. “I knew that I was right. and I decided to stand up and fight, and that is a big risk for a small business owner to take."

Reactions

Now, with the lease set to end and no extension in sight, fans of the bar are expressing disappointment.

“Bummer. It’s a fun place,” one person wrote on X.

Another wrote, “Best bar in the county, gonna miss it.”

A third person added, “That's too bad this really was a fun bar.”

Another person wrote, “Hopefully they find a new spot! I've made some good friends there.”