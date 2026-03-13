Is Kristi Noem facing criminal charges amid Corey Lewandowski row? What to know after House hearing

Kristi Nome has had a tumultuous few weeks after she was grilled over her alleged affair with Trump advisor Corey Lewandowsky at a US House Judiciary Committee hearing. Shortly after, she was fired by President Donald Trump as the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Kristi Noem at a working lunch at the Shield of the Americas Summit at Trump National Doral Miami, in Florida. (via REUTERS)

The hearing, now concluded, brought Noem's personal life into focus, be it her husband, Bryon Noem or their three children. But what's even more concerning for the former DHS boss is the possibility of a criminal investigation against her.

Democrat members of the US House Judiciary Committee are reportedly considering a criminal investigation into Noem. She was answering the Committee's questions on controversies surrounding the DHS, namely, the immigration crackdowns, $200 million spent on advertisements, and Noem's affair with Lewandoski.

But, as of now, criminal charges against Noem are only a faraway consideration. The House Judiciary Committee will first have to approve an investigation into Noem, and charges can be brought only if sufficient grounds to do so can be found.

Both Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski have denied the allegations. But it raised ethical concerns due to Lewandowski’s political influence and advisory role.

Noem's term as the DHS Secretary comes to an end on March 31 after Trump fired her. Per reports, Democrats are considering whether to impeach her and start a probe before she departs the agency.

What Are The Allegations Against Kristi Noem? The outgoing Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security is facing multiple allegations over her handling of the agency. The hearing on the allegations came amidst the recent immigration crackdown in Minnesota and other cities.

Noem was questioned in alleged violations of court orders by agents during immigration raids and the death of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good in Minnesota. She was also asked about the $200 million spent on advertising by the DHS during her tenure, as well as the alleged affair with Lewandowski.