Is Meghan Markle eyeing career in politics following unofficial ‘royal tour’ of Nigeria?

Meghan Markle, who has stood up for women's rights and believes they can change the world, is reportedly considering a future in politics following her recent unofficial "royal tour" to her adopted “homeland” Nigeria with Prince Harry. According to Sky News, a royal expert Richard Kay stated that Meghan and Harry's Nigeria trips was a "soft launch" for her potential US presidential campaign.(AP)

The Duchess of Sussex's supporters also feel she is destined to make her journey to the Oval Office, with her Suits co-star Erika Alexander stating this week that Meghan is "heading to the White House".

Since the the royal couple's departure from the royal family in 2020, there have been speculations that Meghan intends to pursue a political career. However, she has never addressed such rumors.

A tilt at the White House?

“It could be, she could be dipping her toe into the water. Who knows? I think she has a long way to go before she has a tilt at the White House,” Kay said, according to Palace Confidential.

During their 3-day Nigeria tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex promoted the Invictus Games and interacted with the country's highest officials.

The mother of two has a history of openly immersing herself in political causes, the move which has been criticised by working royals who are expected to remain politically neutral.

In 2021, she personally approached members of the United States Senate to lobby for paid leave, reportedly referring to herself as "the Duchess" despite the fact that the US doesn't recognise such titles.

Will Prince Harry face any troubles if Meghan enters White House?

According to MailOnline, experts believe Meghan might be just a few steps away from the US presidency if she follows in the footsteps of one of her most vociferous opponents, Donald Trump.

Interestingly, if Meghan seriously wants to move to the White House, Harry would have to become an American citizen. Otherwise, experts think she would lose her credibility.

Christopher Phelps, a specialist on US politics, said: “It would be a great story. The British prince who loved her so much he gave up his British citizenship to become an American. There would be no requirement for him to do it - but he would have to if she wanted to have any credibility.”

Last year, there were rumours that California Governor Gavin Newsom would choose Meghan to be a Senator for the state following Dianne Feinstein's death.

Meghan reportedly held a meeting with Governor Newsom and even networked with prominent Democrats to establish a grassroots campaign. However, Newsom finally chose Laphonza Butler.