 Meghan and Harry ‘in a panic’ over a new tell-all documentary, fear revelations may hurt their carefully crafted image - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Meghan and Harry ‘in a panic’ over a new tell-all documentary, fear revelations may hurt their carefully crafted image

ByHT News Desk
May 17, 2024 05:10 PM IST

Meghan and Harry are in a ‘panic’ mode over potential revelations of a new tell-all documentary by German royal commentator Ulrike Grunewal.

Meghan Markle has found herself on the edge as rumors swirl about an upcoming documentary set to dig into her past. The Duchess of Sussex, who's made Montecito, California, her home with Prince Harry post-Royal exit, fears the film might uncover skeletons she'd rather keep hidden.

Prince Harry, right, and Meghan, left, attend the Giant of Africa Foundation at the Dream Big Basketball clinic in Lagos Nigeria, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP)
Prince Harry, right, and Meghan, left, attend the Giant of Africa Foundation at the Dream Big Basketball clinic in Lagos Nigeria, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP)

With no direct involvement in the German-made project, Meghan is reportedly in a state of "panic" alongside Harry, fearing revelations that could shake their carefully crafted image.  Journalist and Royal commentator Ulrike Grunewald is reportedly leading the new documentary for Germany's ZDF network.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Why is Meghan uncomfortable with documentary rumours?

Sources close to the couple feel they are wary of their colourful past tumbling out, especially Meghan's previous life in the Hollywood spotlight and her marriage to Trevor Engelson. Led by journalist Ulrike Grunewald, the documentary team has descended upon Montecito, aiming to peel back the layers of the couple's life post-Royal era.

An informant told to OK! Magazine: "There are many things that both of them, especially Meghan, don't necessarily want in the public domain. It's no secret that they both led colourful lives before they met each other, and while Harry has spoken about a lot of mistakes in his book, there are still things about Meghan we don't know."

Also Read: Prince William furious after Harry and Meghan's Nigeria visit

The anticipation surrounding the documentary has stirred up unease, with even seasoned Royal correspondents feeling the heat. Richard Mineards, once a UK Royal correspondent now navigating the Californian landscape, found himself under the spotlight, enduring a grilling session lasting two hours. The stakes are high as the film promises to delve deep into the enclave where Harry and Meghan have established their new normal, raising questions about what might emerge from the shadows.

Meghan and Harry's tryst with content production

Amidst this backdrop of uncertainty, Harry and Meghan are forging ahead with their own creative endeavors. While Harry is immersing himself in producing a polo series for Netflix, reflecting his long-standing passion for the sport, Meghan is diving into a lifestyle series linked to her newly launched brand, American Riviera Orchard. Their individual projects stand as a testament to their newfound independence and determination to carve out their own paths outside the royal sphere.

Yet, as the documentary looms on the horizon, casting a shadow over their California haven, Meghan and Harry find themselves at a crossroads, grappling with the possibility of their past coming back to haunt them. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / US News / Meghan and Harry ‘in a panic’ over a new tell-all documentary, fear revelations may hurt their carefully crafted image

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On