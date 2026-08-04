A Mississippi official has said that a fake toxicology report about Nolan Wells has been circulating online. Ben Crump, the family hired by Wells’ family, has cautioned the public against falling for misinformation.

Is Nolan Wells' toxicology report out? Ben Crump urges public to ‘remain focused on the facts’ (Christine Wonsley/Facebook)

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“The purported toxicology report from Nolan Wells circulating through social media on various outlets is fraudulent. Nolan's family, friends, and most importantly, Nolan himself, deserve better,” Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell wrote in a Saturday, August 1, Facebook post. “Fraudsters, AI, and social media are a recipe for disaster. All they want you to do is click and share, don't!”

Tindell’s post came after officials announced on July 30 that state authorities have completed Wells’ official autopsy report, NBC News reported.

In a post on X, Crump wrote, “Mississippi officials say a fake toxicology report about Nolan Xavier Wells has been circulating online, while the official report has not yet been publicly released. Misinformation only deepens this grieving family's pain. We must remain focused on the facts and ensure Nolan’s family receives the truth they have been waiting for.”

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The Mississippi State Medical Examiner performed the autopsy on July 7. The report was submitted to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, but the results have not been publicly released. Crump said that Wells’ family has not seen the results yet.

When will toxicology results be out?

Officials are keeping evidence in the case a secret, and the district attorney for Mississippi's 19th Circuit Court District has explained why. Neither autopsy results nor toxicology results have been revealed in Wells’ case, and it is unclear when they will be.

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In a public statement, Angel Myers McIlrath urged the public to let the investigation and legal process play out smoothly at their own pace. "As divided as the discussion around Nolan's death has become, I know we all want the same thing: To understand what happened to Nolan. With that being our shared goal, we must also share in the goal of protecting the integrity of how the truth is discovered," McIlrath said, as reported by the Hattiesburg American. "If we sacrifice the integrity of the process in effort to satisfy today's questions, we risk undermining the confidence in tomorrow's answers."

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"I understand the public's urgency to understand what happened to Nolan, but we are not taking time for time's sake. We are taking the time required to complete the work that this investigation demands," McIlrath further said.

The Ocean Springs, Mississippi teen was found dead in the water on the northwest end of Horn Island on Monday morning, July 6. Wells went missing on July 4 after taking a boat to the island with friends. The search for the teen was called off after a body was found by a park ranger on Monday, July 6.