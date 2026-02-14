Is Parker Kingston engaged to Lily Lee? What to know amid BYU star's arrest in felony rape charges

Parker Kingston, star wide receiver of the Brigham Young University Cougars football team was arrested on February 12 after a year-long probe into allegations of rape against the 22-year-old. On Saturday (February 14), Kingston announced that he is no longer a part of the school and the football team. Parker Kingston, ex Brigham Young Cougars player, celebrates scoring a touchdown against the University of Central Florida, (Getty Images via AFP)

Kingston is currently out on a $100,000 bond with a $10,000 bail with a host of other conditions imposed on his release as the trial continues in Washington County in Utah. However, his arrest and subsequent departure from the BYU Cougars have sparked interest in his personal life.

Notably, just four days before his arrest, Kingston reportedly announced that he is engaged to his girlfriend and now-fiancé, Lily Lee. A lot of attention has turned to Lily Lee amid Kingston's arrest.

Who is Lily Lee? Parker Kingston or Lily Lee did not officially announce their engagement. Photos of their engagement reportedly surfaced on the social media accounts of Lee's friends. A video of Kingston proposing to Lee and her agreeing to it was also shared on social media. The posts have now been removed.

The details of Lily Lee's relationship with Parker Kingston are unclear. It is not known how they met or when they started dating. College Football Network reported that Kingston acknowledged the engagement publicly at a BYU men's basketball game where he was pointing to his supposed engagement ring. It is also unclear if the reported engagement was canceled amid his arrest.

What Is Parker Kingston Charged Of The allegations against Parker Kingston first surfaced when a 20-year-old woman reported to police in St. George, Utah, last year that Kingston sexually assaulted her on February 23, 2025. After a year-long probe, prosecutors filed a first-degree felony rape charge against Kingston in Washington County, Utah.

Kingston made his initial court appearance, during which a judge set a $100,000 bond ($10,000 cash). Among his conditions for release were using a GPS ankle monitor, no contact with the alleged victim, no travel to Washington County, Utah, except for court appearance and a complete prohibition on social media usage.

His next court proceeding is scheduled for February 25, with a preliminary hearing set for April 13.