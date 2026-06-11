Is Pokémon Center down? Errors amid long queue for Pitch Black sale; ‘Unavailable’

As Pokémon dropped the new Mega Evolution: Pitch Black card on June 10, thousands queued up on the Pokémon Center website to get the newest addition to the series.

People play the Pokemon GO game on smartphones during the in-person Pokemon GO Tour. (Representational)(AFP)

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But many on social media reported that the experience was far from smooth. There were errors with the process of purchasing the new card, users wrote on X.

Users complained that the website was unavailable to them with a message reading "Temporarily Unavailable."

The Pitch Black will release on July 17 but preorders have now gone live starting around 12pm EST Monday. But thousands who went to the website to place their orders ended up frustrated with the errors on the website.

“Pokémon Center Maintenance during the Pitch Black drop?" one user wrote, sharing a screenshot of the error. "Within minutes from getting in to place an order for Pitch Black and this pops up? How do you guys go on about your day after this?

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“Waited in line, got down to 24 mins and the queue refreshed. Waited again, got in to see booster bundles only left. Went to check out and get this,” said another.

“First time i ever got in queue for a drop in time just for the pokemon center site to crash when i had “20 minutes left” yea okay buddy 👍 can’t wait to find barely anything less than double msrp at LCS,” wrote one.

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first time i ever got in queue for a drop in time just for the pokemon center site to crash when i had “20 minutes left” yea okay buddy 👍



can’t wait to find barely anything less than double msrp at LCS 😀😀 — saël ♡ (@sael2go) June 10, 2026

“Pokémon center crashed from all the scalpers trying to get the new ETB to resell. I just wanted one… is that too much to ask??” said one.

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“I wanted to come up with a happy post gofest post but after the bullshit of the pokemon center queue for pitch black preorders, a lot of that happy is gone. Back to suffering because losers have to treat hobbies like the stock market (among other unrelated causes of suffering),” said one.

I wanted to come up with a happy post gofest post but after the bullshit of the pokemon center queue for pitch black preorders, a lot of that happy is gone. Back to suffering because losers have to treat hobbies like the stock market (among other unrelated causes of suffering) — Chino (@rghades) June 10, 2026

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One user joked: “Tip for pokemon center : You don't have to wait in line. Wait till the site crashes (wait to see people saying its down on X, and go to the regular site.”

Tip for pokemon center :



You don't have to wait in line.



Wait till the site crashes (wait to see people saying its down on X, and go to the regular site (not product link). — KEW (@keepKEW) June 10, 2026

Also read: Woman killed after knife attack at Pokémon shop in Tokyo, suspect takes own life

What To Know About The ETB Sale

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Pitch Black includes 115+ cards and arrives in ETBs, Booster Bundles, Packs, and 36-pack Display Boxes. The set features 20+ Trainer cards, 35+ specially illustrated Pokémon and Trainer cards, and matches Japan's Abyss Eye release, showcasing artwork by Mina Nakai, Shibuzoh, Naoya Kimura, Hyogonosuke, Asako Ito, Yuka Morii, and others.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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