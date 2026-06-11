Is Pokémon Center down? Errors amid long queue for Pitch Black sale; ‘Unavailable’
Pokémon fans faced long queues and website errors as the new Mega Evolution: Pitch Black card launched, with many reporting "Temporarily Unavailable" messages.
As Pokémon dropped the new Mega Evolution: Pitch Black card on June 10, thousands queued up on the Pokémon Center website to get the newest addition to the series.
But many on social media reported that the experience was far from smooth. There were errors with the process of purchasing the new card, users wrote on X.
Users complained that the website was unavailable to them with a message reading "Temporarily Unavailable."
The Pitch Black will release on July 17 but preorders have now gone live starting around 12pm EST Monday. But thousands who went to the website to place their orders ended up frustrated with the errors on the website.
“Pokémon Center Maintenance during the Pitch Black drop?" one user wrote, sharing a screenshot of the error. "Within minutes from getting in to place an order for Pitch Black and this pops up? How do you guys go on about your day after this?
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“Waited in line, got down to 24 mins and the queue refreshed. Waited again, got in to see booster bundles only left. Went to check out and get this,” said another.
“First time i ever got in queue for a drop in time just for the pokemon center site to crash when i had “20 minutes left” yea okay buddy 👍 can’t wait to find barely anything less than double msrp at LCS,” wrote one.
“Pokémon center crashed from all the scalpers trying to get the new ETB to resell. I just wanted one… is that too much to ask??” said one.
“I wanted to come up with a happy post gofest post but after the bullshit of the pokemon center queue for pitch black preorders, a lot of that happy is gone. Back to suffering because losers have to treat hobbies like the stock market (among other unrelated causes of suffering),” said one.
One user joked: “Tip for pokemon center : You don't have to wait in line. Wait till the site crashes (wait to see people saying its down on X, and go to the regular site.”
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What To Know About The ETB Sale
Pitch Black includes 115+ cards and arrives in ETBs, Booster Bundles, Packs, and 36-pack Display Boxes. The set features 20+ Trainer cards, 35+ specially illustrated Pokémon and Trainer cards, and matches Japan's Abyss Eye release, showcasing artwork by Mina Nakai, Shibuzoh, Naoya Kimura, Hyogonosuke, Asako Ito, Yuka Morii, and others.