Is Reddit down? Users report 'app rate limited' error

Reddit is reportedly down for hundreds of users across the United States. Many are encountering the error message: "Too many requests. Your request has been rate limited, please take a minute for a couple of minutes and come back." Reddit down in US (reddit)

According to DownDetector, outage reports peaked around 6:15 a.m. EDT on Monday, with most users experiencing issues with the mobile app.

Reddit confirms outage

In a post on X, Reddit confirmed the outage reports: "Investigating: We're experiencing an elevated level of errors and are currently looking into the issue."

User reports

Several users took to social media to report the issues they were facing.

One person wrote on X, "Reddit is down (I thought I offended someone when it kept telling me to try again, easy to do on Reddit, IKYK). Then our Ring cameras weren't working, then our doggie cam (KASA). Sigh. I guess nature is telling us to GET BACK TO NATURE! Happy Monday! Adapt and Overcom."

Another added, "Why must the cursed Reddit go down only when I need very specific help from a certain subreddit."

A third user reported, "I just wasn't buying it when Reddit said that I was posting too much, getting a little carried away, slow down, come back later. Nope. It's not me. Reddit is down, and you can count on Twitter to have the tea."

Another person expressed, "If Reddit is down how do I communicate with the Gossip Harbour community."

Another user commented, "So Reddit is down? It keeps on displaying error message saying that I am making too many requests, when in fact I only opened it once today."

AWS outage

Reddit outage comes as many of the world's biggest websites and apps, including Snapchat, Duolingo, Zoom and Roblox, are down due to an outage affecting Amazon Web Services.