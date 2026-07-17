Is Savannah Guthrie again stepping away from Today? All we know as mother Nancy Guthrie remains missing amid probe

Savannah Guthrie, the news anchor and daughter of Nancy Guthrie, revealed that she will be taking a temporary leave of absence from Today to film NBC's forthcoming game show inspired by Wordle, which she is scheduled to host.

Savannah Guthrie announced a short break from Today. (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"I'm headed over to shoot Wordle over the next few weeks," Guthrie stated during the July 16 episode of Today. “We're going to shoot the whole season, and we're super excited. Cannot wait for everyone to see it.”

All on Savannah Guthrie's upcoming show

Guthrie's involvement in the network adaptation of the well-known five-letter word puzzle from The New York Times was announced in May, with Jimmy Fallon as the producer. In her announcement regarding her participation in the forthcoming series, scheduled to premiere on NBC in 2027, she expressed her appreciation to the series for pausing production during the ongoing search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

“When everything happened with me and my family,” Guthrie stated in May, adding that “they just stopped everything and said, 'We'll wait for you.' And Hollywood is like a really tough business, and I didn't expect that. And I just want to say thank you, it means so much to me.”

Nancy Guthrie probe and Savannah Guthrie's absence from work

At the same time, attention has been focused on Guthrie as the search for her 84-year-old mother—who was abducted from her residence in the early hours of February 1—enters its sixth month. When the Today show anchor was missing from the morning program for four days earlier in July, viewers speculated whether her absence was connected to her mother's disappearance.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, the journalist—who has two children with her husband Michael Feldman—clarified that her absence was merely a pre-scheduled break, which she utilized to enjoy FIFA World Cup matches with her family.

Guthrie mentioned, “I watched quite a few of them,” during the episode aired on July 14, to which her co-anchor Craig Melvin responded, “So glad that Savannah's back in Studio 1A.”

However, despite Guthrie's return to her position at the Today desk in April, she has expressed that she and her family are “in agony” behind the scenes.