Is Starbucks open this Easter 2025? Find out the store hours

With many businesses closing their doors in observance of the holiday, it can be tricky to know what’s open and when. While some popular spots like Chick-fil-A and Target may be taking the day off, many retailers and eateries are still welcoming customers. If you're hoping to get your coffee fix, you might be wondering about Starbucks' Easter hours. Here’s everything you need to know to ensure you can get your favourite brew on Easter Sunday. Starbucks will have several locations open on Easter, although hours may vary. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)(AFP)

What are Starbucks' Easter hours 2025?

Despite being a holiday, those hungry for a caffeine fix will be able to find Starbucks open at several locations. However, a few locations might be closed or have shortened hours on Easter. Representative of the coffee chain shared, “Store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs.”

To avoid any surprises, Starbucks suggests using their store locator or the Starbucks app to confirm local hours before you head out. As a Starbucks representative told Today.com, the app is “the best way to find a nearby store, check its hours, order ahead and pay.”

Starbucks’ spring drinks menu

As the weather warms up and spring settles in, Starbucks has introduced two exciting new beverages that perfectly capture the essence of the season. If you're craving something fresh and flavorful, be sure to try the Iced Cherry Chai and the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha—both new additions to their spring menu. These drinks bring a delightful twist to your usual iced coffee, offering the perfect balance of refreshing flavours with a touch of seasonal charm.

Whether you’re a fan of fruity, spiced beverages or creamy, herbal refreshers, these limited-time drinks are sure to hit the spot. But don’t wait too long—these spring specials are only available for a short time, so be sure to grab one while you can.