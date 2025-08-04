Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
Is Uber Eats down in the US? Several users report service disruption

ByBhavika Rathore
Published on: Aug 04, 2025 09:13 pm IST

Uber Eats is reportedly experiencing service disruptions for some users. According to DownDetector, user complaints began to surge around 11:10 am ET, Monday, August 4, 2025. Over 500 users have filed a complaint on DownDetector, indicating widespread issues with the app.

Uber Eats is facing service disruptions, with over 500 complaints reported on DownDetector on August 4.(@UberEats/X)
Many users took to social media to express their frustration, report problems with the app, and more.

A user wrote on X, “Uber eats down tf..” Another user wrote, “@UberEats whats going on yo now is not the time." A third user wrote, “@UberEats your app has been acting up lately. DO BETTER!”

While there is no official comment on the matter from Uber Eats, the users' complaints have been answered via an assistance message from the company on X (formerly Twitter). The message from Uber Eats Support read, “Please send me a private message addressing your concern I'm assigned to assist you. Thank you”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights.
News / World News / US News / Is Uber Eats down in the US? Several users report service disruption
