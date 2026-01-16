Is X back up? Latest update on Twitter, Grok outage amid Cloudflare issues; ‘frustrating’

X and Grok briefly appeared to recover from a major outage on Friday, raising hopes among users that service had been restored, only for the platforms to go down again minutes later. The stop-start disruption has added to growing frustration, with users once again unable to load timelines, view posts, or log in. Elon Musk-led X was down for thousands on Friday (AFP)

Is X, Grok up again? No, at the time of writing this story, both platforms are down and not working.

Cloudflare message The renewed outage continues to display Cloudflare error messages for many users, indicating ongoing server-side issues rather than problems with individual accounts or internet connections. Both X and its AI chatbot, Grok, appear to be affected, suggesting a broader infrastructure failure.

“Cloudflare protects this website. But, something went wrong trying to reach it If the problem isn’t resolved in the next few minutes, it’s most likely an issue with the web server you were trying to reach. Cloudflare is a global network that secures websites, applications, remote teams, and networks. We help build a better Internet through a focus on security and speed,” the error message read.

Several users reported seeing their feeds refresh momentarily before the platform became inaccessible again.

As of the latest update, X has not issued an official explanation or confirmed when services will be fully restored. Outage trackers continue to show elevated reports. Downdetector showed over 70,000 reports in the US. Users in the UK reported around 11,000 incidents and more than 3,000 issues ‌were reported in ⁠India.

Earlier this week, X experienced a major technical issue. It was down for thousands. The company does not have a public status page to give updates on outages and other problems.

“𝕏 is down. What is the cause? It was working until 15 minutes ago. Let's hope it's not another cyberattack. Quite unusual. How is it on your end? I tried both mobile and web and both have issues,” one person commented amid the outage.