Israel issues chilling ‘12 hours’ warning to top Iranian General amid war; ‘Otherwise, you’re on…’

Amidst the escalating tensions in Middle East, members of Israel's security services who speak Persian, Iran's primary language, called top Iranian officials on their cellphones and threatened to kill them unless they stopped backing the regime of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Washington Post reported. Israeli security agents threatened Iranian officials to flee within 12 hours, warning of dire consequences if they did not.(AFP)

During the phone call, Israel warned top Iranian officials, saying that they have only 12 hours to flee with their spouse and kids. If they do not flee, they were told that “Otherwise, you’re on our list right now,” The WaPo reported, citing an Israeli intelligence officer's warning to a top Iranian general close to the country's leaders.

The agent went on to say that Israel may at any time train guns on the general and his family. “We’re closer to you than your own neck vein. Put this in your head. May God protect you,” he stated as per the audio recording obtained by the outlet.

The general, who is a member of Iran's influential Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was given 12 hours to create a video showing that he has distanced himself from the Iranian government.

Also Read: US Embassy in Qatar sends urgent email to American citizens, issues ‘shelter in place’ warning amid Iran-Israel tension

Did Iranian General respond to Israel's warning?

Responding to the alleged call, the Iranian General asked, “How should I send it to you?”

“I will send you a Telegram ID,” the Iranian operative stated.

The source who provided the audio told the Washington Post that it was not modified in any manner other than to conceal the Israeli intelligence agent's voice in order to conceal his identity.

Israel-Iran war and the US involvement

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that the purpose of Israel's surprising operation, which is currently in its second week, was to stop Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Israel, however, has not provided any fresh, specific proof of Iran's intentions to develop nuclear weapons or its attempts to do so.

President Donald Trump authorized a multipronged attack on Iran's nuclear installations using submarine-launched Tomahawk cruise missiles and earth-penetrating munitions delivered from B-2 Spirit bombers. Nuclear plants at Natanz and Isfahan, as well as the highly subterranean uranium enrichment facility at Fordow, were destroyed.