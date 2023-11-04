Israeli actress Noa Tishby ‘sets the record straight’ for US Rep. Rashida Tlaib

Israeli actress and producer Noa Tishby shared a video criticising US Rep. Rashida Tlaib on Saturday, November 4. The 48-year-old actress slammed the Michigan congresswoman, who is known for her anti-Israel stance, in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter after she tweeted, “From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate. My work and advocacy is always centered in justice and dignity for all people no matter faith or ethnicity.” Israeli actress Noa Tishby slams US Rep. Rashida Tlaib(Instagram)

Tishby, who was enraged by Tlaib's statement wrote, “Hamas sympathizers have infiltrated the halls of Congress. Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib just tweeted this, ‘From the river to the sea,’ she says, ‘is an aspirational call for freedom.’” The Israeli star continued, “Let me set the record straight, from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free, means from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, will be free from Israel, where nine million Jews, Muslims, and Christians live. From the river to the sea is a chant that has been championed by fundamentalist Islamist terrorists for years, and it calls for ethnically cleansing the Jews from their ancestral land.”

She further added, “On October 7th, Hamas showed us exactly how they plan to free Palestine. And you Congresswoman, are advocating on behalf of a genocidal terrorist organization. Shame on you @RepRashida” In light of this incident, Pro-Israel peace activist and Vice President of the Global Imams Council, Mohammad Tawhidi explained the origins of the statement in question, as per The Jerusalem Post. Taking to social media, Tawhidi wrote on X, “Rashida is a liar. Why? Because the chant ‘From the river to the sea’ is a translation of the original Arabic chant ‘from the water to the water, Palestine will remain Arab.’ This is a genocidal call to ethnically cleanse the land from all non-Arabs i.e. the Jews.”

