‘It’s a scam': USCIS warns visa applicants against businesses promising approvals, green cards, work permits faster

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has issued a cautionary notice regarding fraudulent schemes perpetrated by certain businesses and websites that falsely advertise expedited processing of visa applications, Green Card petitions, and work authorization permits.

USCIS warns of scams promising fast visa processing and approvals

USCIS cautions against fraudulent businesses claiming to expedite visa applications for a fee. (Representational Image)

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In a statement posted on , the USCIS disclosed that these fraudulent entities misrepresent themselves as immigration specialists possessing purported “special connections to the government.” These scams operate by soliciting monetary payments from applicants under the deceptive premise that such fees will facilitate accelerated approval of visa applications, Green Card approvals, or work permits. The immigration authority has explicitly warned all applicants to refrain from engaging with such fraudulent operations.

Also Read: Explainer: What are the 3 major US visa modifications impacting students and green card applicants?

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{{^usCountry}} Calling it a “scam”, the agency said, “Sometimes businesses and websites pretend to be immigration experts or say they have special connections to the government”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling it a “scam”, the agency said, “Sometimes businesses and websites pretend to be immigration experts or say they have special connections to the government”. {{/usCountry}}

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“They might also “guarantee” that you can get a visa, Green Card, or work permit faster if you pay a fee,” it stated.

The advisory additionally reinforces USCIS's Avoid Scams initiative by promoting reliance on authorized .gov platforms and facilitating the reporting of questionable solicitations to safeguard people against unlicensed service vendors.

Where one can obtain assistance?

The Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) maintains a directory of legal practitioners within your state who deliver immigration-related services at no charge or reduced fees, along with a registry of credentialed representatives and acknowledged entities. The American Bar Association similarly furnishes resources for locating legal counsel within your jurisdiction.

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People who believe they may have been subjected to an immigration scam are encouraged to utilize USCIS's dedicated online reporting mechanism for submitting suspected fraudulent activity. The agency's tip portal facilitates the submission of information pertaining to suspected immigration-benefit fraud, along with accompanying corroborating documentation.

Regarding complex immigration matters, USCIS advises applicants to engage qualified legal-service providers rather than placing confidence in individuals who make assurances of assured results or claim to possess privileged governmental connections.