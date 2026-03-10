Ivanna Lisette Ortiz: 5 things to know on Rihanna house shooting suspect amid ‘AIDS meme’ row

Grammy-winning singer Rihanna was at the center of a major incident Sunday after a 35-year-old woman from Florida fired 10 rounds outside her home in California with an AR-15-style rifle. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) identified the woman as Ivanna Lisette Ortiz. Rihanna and Ivanna Lisette Ortiz (R). (File Photo and benny Johnson on X)

With the identity reveal, internet sleuths were quick to uncover more about Ortiz and found that she was "obsessed" with celebrities, including Rihanna, rapper Cardi B and Kim Kardashian. The New York Post reports that just days before Sunday's shooting, Ortiz falsely alleged that Rihanna has AIDS.

"Are you there? Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you're talking to me where I'm not at," Ortiz wrote on Facebook, per The New York Post.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz's bizarre social trail has sparked interest in her background. In this article, we will look at who she is in five key points.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz: 5 Things To Know Faces Attempt To Murder Charges The LAPD said Ivanna Ortiz faces attempted murder charges for the incident at Rihanna's Beverly Hills home. The front gate of the mansion where which she lives with A$AP Rocky and their children had bullet holes, but no one was hurt in the incident. LAPD has set Ortiz's bail at $10.225 million.

Has Domestic Dispute Arrest Records Ivanna Lisette Ortiz has prior arrest records in Florida, including a violent incident during a custody exchange with her ex-husband in June 2023, per NBC News. She allegedly threatened him by text and used homophobic slurs, the report said, citing an arrest affidavit.

Targeted Cardi B, Kim Kardashian In a slew of recent social media posts, Ortiz targeted Kim Kardashian and Cardi B. In one bizarre video, she lashed out at Cardi B, purportedly over who is "the cutest." She told the rapper in the video, "You can't f*** with me, Cardi B." In another video, she called Kim Kardashian a "stupid b****."

Petition Against Rihanna's Promoter in Florida Ortiz reportedly filed a petition against Live Nation Worldwide, Rihanna’s promoter, and the city of Orlando, Florida, seeking to block Billie Eilish’s performance at the Kia Center. She alleged the performance violated noise-waiver permits.