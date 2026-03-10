Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Ivanna Lisette Ortiz: 5 things to know on Rihanna house shooting suspect amid ‘AIDS meme’ row

    Ivanna Lisette Ortiz fired 10 rounds outside Rihanna’s home with an AR-15-style rifle. Online sleuths say Ortiz had posted obsessively about celebrities.

    Published on: Mar 10, 2026 7:52 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Grammy-winning singer Rihanna was at the center of a major incident Sunday after a 35-year-old woman from Florida fired 10 rounds outside her home in California with an AR-15-style rifle. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) identified the woman as Ivanna Lisette Ortiz.

    Rihanna and Ivanna Lisette Ortiz (R). (File Photo and benny Johnson on X)
    Rihanna and Ivanna Lisette Ortiz (R). (File Photo and benny Johnson on X)

    With the identity reveal, internet sleuths were quick to uncover more about Ortiz and found that she was "obsessed" with celebrities, including Rihanna, rapper Cardi B and Kim Kardashian. The New York Post reports that just days before Sunday's shooting, Ortiz falsely alleged that Rihanna has AIDS.

    "Are you there? Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you're talking to me where I'm not at," Ortiz wrote on Facebook, per The New York Post.

    Ivanna Lisette Ortiz's bizarre social trail has sparked interest in her background. In this article, we will look at who she is in five key points.

    Ivanna Lisette Ortiz: 5 Things To Know

    Faces Attempt To Murder Charges

    The LAPD said Ivanna Ortiz faces attempted murder charges for the incident at Rihanna's Beverly Hills home. The front gate of the mansion where which she lives with A$AP Rocky and their children had bullet holes, but no one was hurt in the incident. LAPD has set Ortiz's bail at $10.225 million.

    Has Domestic Dispute Arrest Records

    Ivanna Lisette Ortiz has prior arrest records in Florida, including a violent incident during a custody exchange with her ex-husband in June 2023, per NBC News. She allegedly threatened him by text and used homophobic slurs, the report said, citing an arrest affidavit.

    Targeted Cardi B, Kim Kardashian

    In a slew of recent social media posts, Ortiz targeted Kim Kardashian and Cardi B. In one bizarre video, she lashed out at Cardi B, purportedly over who is "the cutest." She told the rapper in the video, "You can't f*** with me, Cardi B." In another video, she called Kim Kardashian a "stupid b****."

    Also read: Rihanna home shooting update: Suspect Ivanna Lisette Ortiz used AR-15-style rifle; bizarre Facebook post surfaces

    Petition Against Rihanna's Promoter in Florida

    Ortiz reportedly filed a petition against Live Nation Worldwide, Rihanna’s promoter, and the city of Orlando, Florida, seeking to block Billie Eilish’s performance at the Kia Center. She alleged the performance violated noise-waiver permits.

    Arrested In Sherman Oaks

    Ivanna Lisette Ortiz was arrested during a traffic stop in Sherman Oaks, near Beverly Hills, within hours of the incident. Police stopped the car after it matched the description of the suspect's vehicle and took her into custody.

    • Shamik Banerjee
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shamik Banerjee

      Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Ivanna Lisette Ortiz: 5 Things To Know On Rihanna House Shooting Suspect Amid ‘AIDS Meme’ Row
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes