A McDonald’s manager in Yuba City, California, was taken to the ICU with horrific burns after he was attacked by a co-worker, who allegedly threw scorching hot oil on him following their shift. A GoFundMe has now been launched to help Jacob Smith, 20, who suffered severe burns to his face, neck, hands and shoulders. He is receiving specialized treatment at UC Davis Medical Center, per the New York Post.

Jacob Smith GoFundMe: Yuba City McDonald’s manager, 20, suffers severe burns after co-worker throws scorching hot oil (Pexel - representational image)

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The incident took place on May 30, police said, when Smith’s co-worker, 23-year-old Jalani Bluett, attacked him. Bluett was reported missing after the incident. Authorities later located him and took him into custody, CBS News reported.

Smith’s mother, Amber Smith, said that her son is engaged and working hard to build a life for himself, per the GoFundMe.

“My son has an amazing spirit and in the midst of all of this has been positive and trying to make us feel better,” Amber said. “It was just so random of a thing, he’s a really good kid and it’s not just because he’s my son, he’s just a really good kid and has a good positive spirit about him.”

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{{^usCountry}} Smith will undergo additional surgeries, including a skin graft procedure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Smith will undergo additional surgeries, including a skin graft procedure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bluett has been booked into the Sutter County Jail and is facing a charge of battery causing serious bodily injury. Jacob Smith GoFundMe {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bluett has been booked into the Sutter County Jail and is facing a charge of battery causing serious bodily injury. Jacob Smith GoFundMe {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Smith’s family has launched a GoFundMe after the brutal attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Smith’s family has launched a GoFundMe after the brutal attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “On May 30, my son Jacob was working his shift at McDonald's, where he has been a loyal and dedicated employee for several years. What should have been a normal day at work turned into a nightmare when a coworker assaulted him by throwing hot oil on him,” Amber wrote on the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “On May 30, my son Jacob was working his shift at McDonald's, where he has been a loyal and dedicated employee for several years. What should have been a normal day at work turned into a nightmare when a coworker assaulted him by throwing hot oil on him,” Amber wrote on the page. {{/usCountry}}

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“Jacob suffered severe second-degree burns to his face, arm, and back. He was rushed for medical treatment and will be spending time in the hospital as doctors work to help him heal. He now faces a long and painful recovery process that will include ongoing medical care, treatments, and time away from work,” she added.

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Amber explained that the tragedy “created a major setback at a time when he should be looking forward to building his life and planning his future.”

She explained that her son will be uncle to work while he is healing, and will thus struggle with the “financial burden of lost wages, everyday living expenses, transportation, and recovery-related costs,” which will only increase in the month to come.

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“As his mother, it broke my heart when he looked at me and said, "Why would he do this to me?" I want to help him not have to worry about day-to-day finances and how to make ends meet, but instead be able to focus on his recovery. Any donation, no matter the size, will help relieve some of the financial stress and allow Jacob to focus on what matters most right now: healing,” Amber wrote, adding that the funds raised will help with rent and housing expenses, utilities and essential bills, groceries and daily living costs, transportation to medical appointments, lost income during recovery, and medical and recovery-related expenses.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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