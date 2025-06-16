US woman sues airline for $10M after suffering severe burns from in-flight coffee spill

A Queens couple has filed a $10 million lawsuit against Scandinavian Airlines after a flight attendant allegedly spilled scalding hot coffee on a 78-year-old woman during an international flight — leaving her with serious burns and unable to enjoy her planned vacation, according to a report by the New York Post. A US woman suffered severe burns after hot coffee was spilled on her during a flight, leading to a $10 million lawsuit against the airline.(Representational image/Unsplash)

(Also read: 334-pound man sues Disney for $50,000 after Florida waterslide ride left him injured 4 years ago)

The incident reportedly took place on April 3, 2024, during a flight from Copenhagen to Oslo.

Vacation turns into ordeal

Aymara Corbo and her husband Giuseppe were en route to begin a cruise around the British Isles when the accident took place. According to court documents obtained by the NY Post, the in-flight beverage service was underway around 10 am when a crew member inadvertently spilled a cup of “excessively” hot coffee onto Aymara’s lap.

The lawsuit states that the spill resulted in “severe burns, pain, and suffering,” along with “scarring and cosmetic deformity.” Aymara, a retired bookkeeper, was left in significant pain and largely confined to her room for the remainder of the trip.

Lawsuit seeks damages

The couple, both retired and long-time residents of Queens, allege that the airline failed in its duty of care. They are seeking $10 million in damages for Aymara’s injuries, emotional distress, and the disruption of their holiday.

Giuseppe Corbo, 86, a former New York City Housing Authority employee, is also pursuing $1 million in damages. According to their lawyer, Jonathan Reiter, the couple’s two-week cruise was effectively ruined.

“They were pretty much room bound,” Reiter said, describing the traumatic impact the incident had on his clients.

(Also read: Man sues gaming company after being virtually slapped 4,800 times in multiplayer game: ‘Self-esteem hammered’)

Airline yet to respond

As of now, Scandinavian Airlines has not issued a public statement or responded to requests for comment, the NY Post reported.