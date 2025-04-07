Man sues gaming company after being virtually slapped 4,800 times in multiplayer game: ‘Self-esteem hammered’

A man in China has filed a lawsuit against a gaming company, claiming he suffered from depression after being virtually slapped over 4,800 times in a popular online game, reported the South China Morning Post. He currently holds the game’s highest rank.(Representational Image/Pexel)

The man, using the pseudonym Qiaoben, has been an avid player of Three Kingdoms Kill Online for the past 15 years and currently holds the game’s highest rank. The game, developed by a company based in Hangzhou, was launched in 2009 and is set during China’s historic Three Kingdoms period. It allows four to eight players to battle it out in matches that last between 10 to 30 minutes.

Qiaoben said that after each match he won, opponents would throw virtual items like eggs and straw sandals at his character. These items would trigger animations that resembled facial slaps, which he described as emotionally damaging and humiliating. He calculated that he had been hit more than 4,800 times in the past six months alone.

‘Self-esteem hammered’

He believes the repeated attacks were a way for other players to vent frustration after losing, with one incident lasting over 90 seconds. “Every time I am hit with eggs, I feel my self-esteem is harmed and I get depressed,” he said,= adding that the public nature of these virtual slaps made him feel insulted in front of other players.

The offensive items can either be acquired for free through gameplay or purchased at a low cost, something Qiaoben claims the gaming company benefits from. He accused the developers of “tolerating” and “allowing” such behavior, saying they profit from it while doing little to address the issue.

Despite reaching out to customer service multiple times, Qiaoben said his concerns were ignored, which prompted him to file a lawsuit seeking compensation. The exact amount he is demanding has not been disclosed.

The incident has drawn mixed reactions online, with some users expressing sympathy and others mocking the situation. “No matter how strong a player is, they can still be crushed by eggs and straw sandals,” one player wrote. Others shared similar stories of in-game bullying, with one user saying, “I was hunted by other players for a month in another game. Every time I logged on, I was attacked and ‘killed’, which caused me significant trauma.”

On March 31, a spokesperson from the company acknowledged the issue and said the items were originally part of the game’s design, but added that restrictions would be introduced. They also confirmed that the company will cooperate with the court as the case moves forward.

Jin Xiaodong, a lawyer from Shandong province, pointed out that the use of eggs and straw sandals is inherently insulting, and said it is the company’s responsibility to ensure a respectful gaming environment. Another legal expert mentioned that if the virtual attacks are found to infringe on personal rights, the company could be held civilly liable.

One user summed up public sentiment by saying, “Qiaoben is somewhat pitiful, yet also a bit funny. It is time for him to quit this game.”