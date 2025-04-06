Indian woman hit with 57 lakh medical bill after travelling to Canada to meet son

An 88-year-old woman visiting Canada from India was hospitalised with serious breathing complications and left with a $96,000 ( ₹57 lakh) hospital bill despite having an insurance policy. An Indian woman fell ill in Canada, and was left with a hefty hospital bill (Representational image)

Alice John arrived in Brampton, Ontario from India in January 2024 on a six-month super visa, a program that allows parents and grandparents of Canadian residents to stay for extended periods. She was visiting her son Joseph Christy, who was thrilled to have his mother by his side.

However, shortly after her arrival, Alice began to experience breathing difficulties, reported CTV News.

“She started having symptoms of cough, shortness of breath and fever,” said her son Christy. Alice’s breathing issues began while she was in Hamilton visiting her daughter. She was admitted to Hamilton General Hospital.

During her three-week hospitalisation, Alice had to be placed on ventilator support.

The family had purchased a basic super visa travel insurance policy from Manulife, which provided coverage up to $100,000. But after John’s treatment, the claim was denied on the grounds that she had a pre-existing condition.

“You are not eligible for coverage under this policy if you have ever been diagnosed with congestive heart failure,” the family was told.

Christy said this came as a complete shock. “The term congestive heart failure was never in any of her prescriptions going back three years.”

Insurance company’s U-turn

With the claim denied, the family was told they would need to pay the full cost of John’s hospitalisation - a staggering $96,311.

“We felt really disappointed and we felt let down,” Christy said.

The family had opted for a basic insurance policy, which does not include a medical questionnaire. Typically, questions about pre-existing conditions are asked only after a person requires treatment.

The family maintained that they were unaware of any heart condition in John’s medical history and believed there had been an oversight.

While the claim was initially denied, Manulife decided to review the case further after CTV News reached out to them for a statement. They have now decided to pay the claim, meaning that Alice and her family will not have to pay over ₹57 lakh out of pocket.

“Sometimes, unique situations come up where the interpretation of the medical file doesn’t align with the contract. We’ve taken a closer look and, given the circumstances, will pay the claim,” a spokesperson for Manulife said. “We’ve notified the relevant parties and are now initiating the payment process.”