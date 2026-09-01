Jaime Pressly kids and exes in focus as My Name Is Earl star ‘kicked out’ of California hotel: ‘Mommy loves you’

Jaime Pressly was reportedly removed from a hotel in California on Thursday due to her alleged erratic behavior, use of profanity, and physical contact with another guest.

Jaime Pressly was escorted from a California hotel after exhibiting erratic behavior, profanity, and alcohol use. (AP Photo/Rob Grabowski)

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The star of "My Name Is Earl" was asked to vacate the Signia by Hilton San Jose just days prior to her planned appearance at "GalaxyCon" after other hotel patrons expressed concerns about her loud phone conversations, frequent use of expletives, and consumption of alcohol, TMZ reported.

Jaime Pressly ‘booted out’ of hotel: Here's what witnesses said

Witnesses said that Pressly seemed to be under the influence while conversing on the phone and was approached by security personnel several times before she eventually departed.

Pressly, as per the report, disregarded two security guards who approached her, continuing her 30-minute phone conversation while raising a finger to signal that she was not yet finished.

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Witnesses claimed to have heard Pressly say during the call, "Mommy loves you," along with, "You are the best husband I have ever divorced and you are good to our kids."

Pressly was formerly married to entertainment lawyer Simran Singh, with whom she has twin boys, and she also has another son from a previous relationship.

After concluding her call, Pressly reportedly approached a woman who was attending a wedding at the hotel, touched her arm, and expressed her grievances regarding the security guards.

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It has been reported that she received another phone call following the interaction, until a guard intervened and stated, "We’re done."

Jaime Pressly's OnlyFans account

At this juncture, the actress from "Not Another Teen Movie," who initiated an OnlyFans account earlier this year, exited the hotel lobby for around ten minutes to smoke outside before coming back, holding hands with a valet employee.

Witnesses noted that the actress returned to the bar for another drink before ultimately being escorted away by security.

Jaime Pressly kids and exes: Here's what we know

Here's all we know about Pressly's exes and three kids.

Eric Cubeechee: At the age of 28, Jaime began a romantic relationship with Eric Cubeechee, following a friendship that lasted more than nine years. Eric, like Jaime, is an actor known for his roles in The Shield and The Drop, and he is currently working as a DJ.

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During their time together, Jaime and Eric became parents to their son, Dezi James Calvo. However, in November 2008, more than a year after Dezi's birth, the couple decided to part ways.

Simran Singh: In July 2009, Jaime publicly declared her engagement to entertainment attorney Simran Singh. The couple exchanged vows on September 26, 2009, at the Dick Clark estate located in Malibu, California.

Regrettably, the marriage did not endure. Two years post-wedding, Jaime initiated divorce proceedings, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was officially concluded in November 2011.

Hamzi Hijazi: Although the exact time Jaime met her partner Hamzi Hijazi remains uncertain, their mutual affection is evident. Hamzi is a businessman who runs Lorin, a renowned shoe boutique situated in Santa Monica, with an estimated net worth of around $1.5 million as of 2026.

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In 2017, the couple celebrated the arrival of their twin sons, Leo and Lenon. Nearly a decade later, they continue to be together and maintain an unconventional relationship.

"We are definitely not a traditional family, although it's traditional for us," Jaime told Raise in 2020. "Hamzi and I are not married, but I call him my husband and he calls me his wife."

During that period, Hamzi was a stay-at-home father, responsible for the children while Jaime resumed her professional duties.