Fire near Davis and Woodland? California Yolo County residents report hazy skies and poor air quality

Residents in Davis, Woodland, California and other parts of the Sacramento region may have noticed a smoky haze in the sky today. The haze appears to be coming from two wildfires burning hundreds of miles away in the Big Sur area of Monterey County. Smoke from the Timber and Plaskett fires in Big Sur has drifted north, causing hazy skies over the Sacramento region. (UnSplash)

What is causing the haze? Smoke from the Timber and Plaskett fires in the Big Sur area is moving north into the Sacramento region because of onshore winds. The weather agency also said a cooler weather pattern is bringing partly to mostly cloudy skies to the valley.

About the Timber and Plaskett Fires The Timber Fire is burning off Coast Ridge Road near Timber Top Camp, southeast of Posts, in Monterey County, as per Watch Duty. The fire has burned 24,970 acres and is 21 percent contained as of 1:30pm EDT. It was created 22 days ago. A Level 3 "Go" evacuation order is in place for several zones in the area.

The Plaskett Fire is burning near the 30900 block of Los Burros Road, about two miles east of Plaskett, across Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties, according to Watch Duty. This fire has burned 15,478.5 acres and is only 1 percent contained as of 1:30pm EDT. It started five days ago. A Level 3 "Go" evacuation order is also in effect here.

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Today's weather in Davis As per AccuWeather, Monday will see a shower in some places this morning, followed by mostly sunny and slightly cooler conditions, with a high of 27 degrees Celsius. Tonight will be mainly clear with a low of 14 degrees Celsius. As of 10:21 am local time, the temperature was 16 degrees Celsius, with a RealFeel of 19 degrees Celsius, and winds from the south at 12 kilometers per hour with gusts up to 19 kilometers per hour. Skies were mostly cloudy.

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