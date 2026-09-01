Nathan Gallagher flees to Australia: 5 things to know as arrest warrant issued for Below Deck Mediterranean star

Nathan Gallagher, a reality television personality, is reported to have left Australia on the day he was scheduled to appear in court regarding domestic violence allegations, reported news.com.au. Nathan Gallagher, known from Below Deck Mediterranean, reportedly left Australia on the day he was due in court for domestic violence charges. (Instagram)

Gallagher, a star of Below Deck Mediterranean, was anticipated to attend Burwood Local Court on September 1. However, the Irish celebrity did not show up, leading prosecutors to believe he may have departed the country.

Nathan Gallagher's arrest Gallagher was taken into custody on December 27 for allegedly assaulting a 29-year-old woman at a residential complex on Appleforth Street, Melrose Park, in Sydney on Boxing Day.

According to The Daily Telegraph, a local court determined that the reality television figure suffocated and choked his former partner and Below Deck co-star, Gael Cameron, at their family residence in Australia in December of the last year.

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