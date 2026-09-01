Nathan Gallagher flees to Australia: 5 things to know as arrest warrant issued for Below Deck Mediterranean star
Nathan Gallagher of Below Deck Mediterranean skips court date for domestic violence allegations, prompting speculation of his departure from Australia.
Nathan Gallagher, a reality television personality, is reported to have left Australia on the day he was scheduled to appear in court regarding domestic violence allegations, reported news.com.au.
Gallagher, a star of Below Deck Mediterranean, was anticipated to attend Burwood Local Court on September 1. However, the Irish celebrity did not show up, leading prosecutors to believe he may have departed the country.
Nathan Gallagher's arrest
Gallagher was taken into custody on December 27 for allegedly assaulting a 29-year-old woman at a residential complex on Appleforth Street, Melrose Park, in Sydney on Boxing Day.
According to The Daily Telegraph, a local court determined that the reality television figure suffocated and choked his former partner and Below Deck co-star, Gael Cameron, at their family residence in Australia in December of the last year.
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Nathan Gallagher case: 5 things to know
- NSW Police responded to the unit after receiving reports of a purported assault, and there were no indications of severe injuries. According to a police report acquired by news.com.au, Gallagher was transported to Gladesville Police Station and faced charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, choking without consent, and common assault.
- “Gallagher used one hand to cover the mouth and nose of Ms Cameron,” states a document presented by the police, following Gallagher's conviction for assault resulting in actual bodily harm, choking, and common assault. “Ms Cameron has tried to pull away, however Gallagher persisted and continued to cover her mouth, causing the victim to be unable to breathe at certain times.”
- He entered a plea of not guilty to all three charges and was granted conditional bail by Burwood Local Court on January 15, pending his court hearing set for today.
- However, he did not attend the hearing and police prosecutors requested Judge Janine Lacy to convict Gallagher in his absence, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.
- Burwood Local Court has also verified to news.com.au that Gallagher has been found guilty in his absence on all three charges.
Judge Lacy further issued a warrant for his arrest.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More