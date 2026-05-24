Jake Lang arrested while attending ChudTheBuilder's hearing, sent to solitary confinement, ‘Starving for two days…’

Conservative influencer Jake Lang has claimed that he was arrested and thrown into solitary confinement while he was attending ChudTheBuilder’s $1. 25 million bond hearing. ChudTheBuilder has been charged in connection to a shooting outside a Tennessee courthouse on Wednesday, May 13.

What happened to Jake Lang?

In this image taken from an Associated Press video, conservative activist Jake Lang is led out of Judge H. Reid Poland III's courtroom in handcuffs during livestreamer Dalton Eatherly's hearing, Thursday, May 21, 2026, in Clarksville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Kristin Hall)(AP Photo/Kristin Hall)

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“I went to show support at Chud the Builder's $1. 25 million bond hearing and was arrested and thrown (in the maximum he could sentence me to) of 10 days of solitary confinement by the judge!!!!” Lang wrote on X. “Here's how it happened. I was sitting next to Chud's wonderful and soft-spoken fiancee when she whispered, “I love you” to Chud, and was kicked out of the courtroom!!!”

“Moments later, I was nodding my head in agreement to a video of Chud during an interview when the bailiff demanded that I leave the courtroom as well! I stood up and calmly exited and said in a normal speaking tone “This is two-tiered justice!” I am now inside of Montgomery County Jail STARVING for two days because they are refusing to give me a Kosher Diet!!” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Lang claimed that his was told his request for Kosher Diet was denied and that he would be placed on suicide watch if he refuses to eat. He said he was also told that he would be moved in with someone, but he did not know who that would be. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lang claimed that his was told his request for Kosher Diet was denied and that he would be placed on suicide watch if he refuses to eat. He said he was also told that he would be moved in with someone, but he did not know who that would be. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I showed up to Chud's hearing because I know what it's like to turn around in a courtroom where your life is on the line and see nobody but your mother and father. I wanted to make sure Chud did not go through the same pain I had to for four years and six days as a January sixth political prisoner,” Jake said. “I stood up and said something because that's what righteous men do. All it takes for evil to succeed is for good men to do nothing. Not me. As for me in my house, we shall serve the LORD. Free chud.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I showed up to Chud's hearing because I know what it's like to turn around in a courtroom where your life is on the line and see nobody but your mother and father. I wanted to make sure Chud did not go through the same pain I had to for four years and six days as a January sixth political prisoner,” Jake said. “I stood up and said something because that's what righteous men do. All it takes for evil to succeed is for good men to do nothing. Not me. As for me in my house, we shall serve the LORD. Free chud.” {{/usCountry}}

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Read More | ChudTheBuilder shooting: Streamer detained amid ‘racism’ row in Clarksville; last post on ‘skin color’ viral

Lang did not share the post himself as he is allegedly in solitary confinement. The person who shared the post on Lang’s behalf also posted a second update.

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“SECOND UPDATE- As I was on the phone with Jake yesterday getting this message from him, he was yelling in his cell begging to be fed and saying how hungry he was. Seconds later Supervisor Black and another man went in his cell, said he’s coming with them, put him in handcuffs and took him away. I have now not heard from Jake for over 24 hours because they have taken away his phone privileges simply for begging for FOOD!!!!! “ the post reads. “I have the entire thing on recording. It is disturbing and sickening.”

The post continued, “I have called the jail dozens of times yesterday and today and they refuse to tell me where he was taken and will not let him speak to me. Every single lieutenant, supervisor, etc I have spoken to yesterday and today have all given me different stories than the other and continuously lie to cover up what they are doing. These people are EVIL AND SICK!!!! I have all of those calls recorded and documented also.”

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It added, “I have spent three days calling every lawyer and law firm in Clarksville Tennessee and NOT ONE lawyer is willing to help Jake because Jake was arrested at Chuds court hearing and these SPINELESS COWARDS are all to scared to put their name anywhere associated with Chud. Between the INSANE POWER HUNGRY LUNATIC JUDGE, the WEAK PATHETIC lawyers and the EVIL SCUM at the Montgomery county jail, it has been an absolute nightmare. Lord, save us.”

The sheriff’s office said that ChudTheBuilder, 28, whose real name is Dalton Eatherly was charged with attempted murder, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. He is being held at the Montgomery County jail until bond can be set at an arraignment hearing.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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