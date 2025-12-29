Jalen Carter accused of dirty play vs Bills, Spencer Brown; ‘slap, eye gouge and…’ - Video

Jalen Carter can't steer away from controversies. The Philadelphia Eagles DT, who was coming back after a prolonged injury recovery, appeared to take a swipe at Buffalo Bills' Spencer Brown midway through the Sunday game. The referees did not call for a penalty. Jalen Carter #98 of the Philadelphia Eagles sacks Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter(Getty Images via AFP)

Videos showing Carter allegedly eye-gouging and throat-slashing Brown surfaced on social media. Fans were quick to accuse the Eagles star of dirty play.

“Jalen Carter is the DIRTIEST player in the NFL,” Dov Kleiman, who has nearly 375K followers on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, posted.

“Jalen Carter can just hit Spencer Brown in the side of the head, then throat chop him and proceed like nothing happened. Refs are so bad and Carter is a s***bag,” another fan tweeted.

“Jalen Carter out here choking Spencer Brown... how is this dude allowed to play professional football?” a third one asked.

Carter has a reputation for on-field scandals. In the Eagles' opening game of the season, he was ejected before the first play from scrimmage for spitting on Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

“It was a mistake that happened on my side, and it just won't happen again. I feel bad for my teammates and the fans out there. I'm doing it for them. ... Not being able to start the game even, finish the game, it f---ed me up, but we're going to get it better. It won't happen again. I can make that promise,” Carter said after the game.

Another video showed Prescott spitting in the director of Carter and the Eagles' defense.

“I wouldn't spit on somebody. I stepped through, [and] I actually said words like, 'The hell -- excuse me, but probably even more colorful -- what would I need to spit on you for?' And he just spit on me in that moment. It was more of a surprise than anything,” Prescott explained.