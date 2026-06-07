Jamario Baker: 5 things on student killed after graduation in Fairfield shooting that left three others injured

Jamario Baker was identified as the student who was killed in the tragic shooting at Fairfield, California that left three others, aged 11, 20 and 25, injured. The incident took place on Wednesday in a parking lot campus which was shared by Sem Yeto and Fairfield High School. Jamario Baker has been identified as the person killed in the Wednesday shooting in Fairfield, California, Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

The Fairfield Police Department issued a statement saying “The Fairfield Police Department has identified 18-year-old Jamario Baker as the victim of the homicide that occurred at Fairfield High School. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends, and all those affected during this difficult time.”

They added “The investigation remains active, and there are currently no suspects in custody. Detectives are working diligently to follow all available leads and are committed to bringing those responsible for this senseless act of violence to justice. Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact the Fairfield Police Department through the following dedicated tip channels.”

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Authorities had noted the gunfire broke out around 7:15pm. The others who were injured in the shooting were not identified and no suspect has been named in the matter.

The news of Baker's death has led to an outpouring of grief within the community. A person shared photos of a makeshift memorial that was put up in the memory of the late student.