James Moffatt plane crash death: Huntsville link brings back Amy Eskridge case in focus after David Wilcock tragedy

James ‘Tony’ Moffatt, an aerospace engineer, was killed in a plane crash in South Carolina last week. Now questions are being raised if the death was related to the deaths and disappearances of 11 other scientists linked to space and nuclear research.

James Moffatt was traveling with his family when they died in a plane crash.(X/@Cortex_Zero)

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Moffatt was also a decorated veteran pilot and defense researcher. He was traveling with wife Leasa, 61, and sons Andrew, 30, and William, 28. Their plane – a Mooney M20 single-engine aircraft – crashed in a wooded area located near the Union County Airport runway on Friday. The family hailing from Huntsville, Alabama and were traveling from the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina. They had stopped in Union County to refuel.

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While an official cause of the crash has not yet been released, Moffatt is the latest scientist with links to aerospace research and NASA who has died. There is now a federal investigation looking into the cases of these scientists. Moffatt's son, Andrew, was also a researcher at the University of Alabama in Huntsville's Research and Engineering Support Center, at the time of his death.

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{{^usCountry}} The news about Moffatt has managed to bring attention to the case of Amy Eskridge once again. “Just wow. NASA, worked in Huntsville Alabama where Amy Eskridge lived and discussed the facility where they worked,” one person commented. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The news about Moffatt has managed to bring attention to the case of Amy Eskridge once again. “Just wow. NASA, worked in Huntsville Alabama where Amy Eskridge lived and discussed the facility where they worked,” one person commented. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What to know about the Amy Eskridge case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What to know about the Amy Eskridge case {{/usCountry}}

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Amy Eskridge was a UFO researcher who died in 2022 in Huntsville. The official cause of death was ruled as a self-inflicted gunshot wound. However, the Daily Mail reported on her text exchange with a friend, that has cast suspicion on the case.

“If you see any report that I killed myself, I most definitely did not. If you see any report that I overdosed, I most definitely did not. If you see any report that I killed anyone else, I most definitely did not,” she allegedly wrote in the 2022 text, as per the Mail.

Eskridge had also allegedly leveled accusations of being harassed and intimidated so that her work would be derailed. “Everything's fine, Franc, I'm feeling okay. If anything happens to me - suicide or an accident - it wasn't, it's suspicious, treat it as such,” she reportedly told her friend.

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Eskridge's death has come back to focus after the tragic passing of David Wilcock in Colorado. He was also a UFO expert and longtime guest on Ancient Aliens, the History Channel series.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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