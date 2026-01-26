Jarrett Stidham's wife, Kennedy's cute message to Broncos QB at Patriots game; ‘one more time’

She posted a photo of the two of them with their child. “one more time at mile high,” Kennedy wrote in the caption.

Jarrett Stidham started for the Denver Broncos in their AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The 29-year-old QB, who last played in 2023, got the playoff opportunity after Bo Nix sustained an injury and was ruled out of the season. Ahead of the Patriots game, Stidham's wife, Kennedy, shared a cute message for the quarterback.

Jarrett had also posted a picture of the couple, calling his wife ‘my rock through season’.

On game day, Kennedy posted several stories, showing off her outfit for the AFC Championship game.

The Broncos quarterback and Kennedy Stidham have been married since 2019. The couple is now parents of three young children.

How did Jarrett and Kennedy meet? Jarrett and Kennedy met in 2015 at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, where both were student-athletes. Kennedy played soccer, while Jarrett was a member of the football program. Their relationship was tested early when Jarrett transferred to Auburn University, forcing the couple into a long-distance relationship for two years.

Proposal and marriage In July 2018, just before Kennedy’s senior year, Jarrett proposed. “The day i said YES to my forever. thank you jesus for the man of my absolute dreams!!!” Kennedy wrote on Instagram at the time.

Reflecting on their early connection years later, Kennedy explained why she knew Jarrett was the one.

“I knew Jarrett was the one when I could sit in complete silence with him, and it didn't feel awkward,” she said in a September 2023 YouTube video. “He's my best friend. When you know, you know.”

Who is Kennedy Stidham? Kennedy grew up in Kingwood, a suburb of Houston, raised by her parents, Tad and Janice Brown. She is the eldest of four sisters, Addison, Nicolette and Chloe, and was involved in sports from a young age.

Her father serves as the CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, the ownership group behind franchises such as the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.

The couple married on June 29, 2019, at The Astorian in Houston, celebrating with friends and family just months after Jarrett was drafted by the New England Patriots.

“What a dream & what a gift it is to be married to you,” Kennedy wrote on Instagram in 2020. “You are hardworking, steadfast, humble & gracious (among many other things). I will always choose YOU.”

They celebrated six years of marriage in June 2025. “One of a kind love,” Kennedy wrote. “Happy anniversary, I will never stop celebrating this beautiful life we have made for ourselves!!!!”

The Stidhams welcomed their first child, daughter Lennon Love, on April 1, 2022. Their son, Madden Thaddeus, was born on March 17, 2024, and their youngest daughter, Nella Jay, arrived on Oct. 6, 2025.