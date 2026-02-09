Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury news: What happened to Seahawks star vs Patriots? Major Super Bowl scare in

    Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: The Seattle Seahawks had a major injury scare during the Super Bowl

    Updated on: Feb 09, 2026 7:51 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: The Seattle Seahawks had a major injury scare during the Super Bowl vs New England Patriots on Sunday. The WR appeared to get banged up during the third quarter. He limped into the medical tent.

    New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (AP)
    New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (AP)

    At the time of writing this story, JSN was heading to the tunnel. Staff members took him to the locker room. It is an apparent leg injury for the star wide receiver. NBC's Melissa Stark noted that Smith-Njigba did hit his head on the field prior to coming off.

    Seattle Seahawks depth chart

    Offense

    Wide Receiver (WR)

    1st: Cooper Kupp

    2nd: Rashid Shaheed

    3rd: Jake Bobo

    Left Tackle (LT)

    1st: Charles Cross

    2nd: Josh Jones

    Left Guard (LG)

    1st: Grey Zabel

    2nd: Christian Haynes

    3rd: Bryce Cabeldue

    Center (C)

    1st: Jalen Sundell

    2nd: Olu Oluwatimi

    3rd: Bryce Cabeldue

    Right Guard (RG)

    1st: Anthony Bradford

    2nd: Christian Haynes

    Right Tackle (RT)

    1st: Abraham Lucas

    2nd: Josh Jones

    3rd: Mason Richman

    Tight End (TE)

    1st: AJ Barner

    2nd: Eric Saubert

    3rd: Elijah Arroyo

    4th: Nick Kallerup

    Wide Receiver (WR)

    1st: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

    2nd: Dareke Young

    Quarterback (QB)

    1st: Sam Darnold

    2nd: Drew Lock

    3rd: Jalen Milroe

    Fullback (FB)

    1st: Robbie Ouzts

    2nd: Brady Russell

    Running Back (RB)

    1st: Kenneth Walker III

    2nd: George Holani

    Defense

    Defensive Tackle (DT)

    1st: Leonard Williams

    2nd: Jarran Reed

    3rd: Rylie Mills

    Nose Tackle (NT)

    1st: Byron Murphy II

    2nd: Brandon Pili

    Defensive End (DE)

    1st: DeMarcus Lawrence

    2nd: Mike Morris

    3rd: Rylie Mills

    Rush End (RUSH)

    1st: Derick Hall

    2nd: Jared Ivey

    Middle Linebacker (MLB)

    1st: Ernest Jones IV

    2nd: Tyrice Knight

    3rd: Patrick O'Connell

    Weakside Linebacker (WLB)

    1st: Drake Thomas

    2nd: Tyrice Knight

    3rd: Chazz Surratt

    Strongside Linebacker (SLB)

    1st: Uchenna Nwosu

    2nd: Boye Mafe

    3rd: Derick Hall

    4th: Connor O'Toole

    Cornerback (CB)

    1st: Devon Witherspoon

    2nd: Nehemiah Pritchett

    Cornerback (CB)

    1st: Josh Jobe

    2nd: Riq Woolen

    Safety (S)

    1st: Coby Bryant

    2nd: Ty Okada

    Safety (S)

    1st: Julian Love

    2nd: Ty Okada

    Safety (S)

    1st: Nick Emmanwori

    Special Teams

    Kicker (K)

    1st: Jason Myers

    Punter (P)

    1st: Michael Dickson

    Holder (H)

    1st: Michael Dickson

    Punt Returner (PR)

    1st: Rashid Shaheed

    2nd: Jake Bobo

    Kick Returner (KR)

    1st: Rashid Shaheed

    2nd: Dareke Young

    Long Snapper (LS)

    1st: Chris Stoll

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Jaxon Smith-Njigba Injury News: What Happened To Seahawks Star Vs Patriots? Major Super Bowl Scare In
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes