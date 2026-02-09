Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury news: What happened to Seahawks star vs Patriots? Major Super Bowl scare in

Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: The Seattle Seahawks had a major injury scare during the Super Bowl vs New England Patriots on Sunday. The WR appeared to get banged up during the third quarter. He limped into the medical tent. New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (AP)

At the time of writing this story, JSN was heading to the tunnel. Staff members took him to the locker room. It is an apparent leg injury for the star wide receiver. NBC's Melissa Stark noted that Smith-Njigba did hit his head on the field prior to coming off.

Seattle Seahawks depth chart Offense Wide Receiver (WR)

1st: Cooper Kupp

2nd: Rashid Shaheed

3rd: Jake Bobo

Left Tackle (LT)

1st: Charles Cross

2nd: Josh Jones

Left Guard (LG)

1st: Grey Zabel

2nd: Christian Haynes

3rd: Bryce Cabeldue

Center (C)

1st: Jalen Sundell

2nd: Olu Oluwatimi

3rd: Bryce Cabeldue

Right Guard (RG)

1st: Anthony Bradford

2nd: Christian Haynes

Right Tackle (RT)

1st: Abraham Lucas

2nd: Josh Jones

3rd: Mason Richman

Tight End (TE)

1st: AJ Barner

2nd: Eric Saubert

3rd: Elijah Arroyo

4th: Nick Kallerup

Wide Receiver (WR)

1st: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

2nd: Dareke Young

Quarterback (QB)

1st: Sam Darnold

2nd: Drew Lock

3rd: Jalen Milroe

Fullback (FB)

1st: Robbie Ouzts

2nd: Brady Russell

Running Back (RB)

1st: Kenneth Walker III

2nd: George Holani

Defense Defensive Tackle (DT)

1st: Leonard Williams

2nd: Jarran Reed

3rd: Rylie Mills

Nose Tackle (NT)

1st: Byron Murphy II

2nd: Brandon Pili

Defensive End (DE)

1st: DeMarcus Lawrence

2nd: Mike Morris

3rd: Rylie Mills

Rush End (RUSH)

1st: Derick Hall

2nd: Jared Ivey

Middle Linebacker (MLB)

1st: Ernest Jones IV

2nd: Tyrice Knight

3rd: Patrick O'Connell

Weakside Linebacker (WLB)

1st: Drake Thomas

2nd: Tyrice Knight

3rd: Chazz Surratt

Strongside Linebacker (SLB)

1st: Uchenna Nwosu

2nd: Boye Mafe

3rd: Derick Hall

4th: Connor O'Toole

Cornerback (CB)

1st: Devon Witherspoon

2nd: Nehemiah Pritchett

Cornerback (CB)

1st: Josh Jobe

2nd: Riq Woolen

Safety (S)

1st: Coby Bryant

2nd: Ty Okada

Safety (S)

1st: Julian Love

2nd: Ty Okada

Safety (S)

1st: Nick Emmanwori

Special Teams Kicker (K)

1st: Jason Myers

Punter (P)

1st: Michael Dickson

Holder (H)

1st: Michael Dickson

Punt Returner (PR)

1st: Rashid Shaheed

2nd: Jake Bobo

Kick Returner (KR)

1st: Rashid Shaheed

2nd: Dareke Young

Long Snapper (LS)

1st: Chris Stoll