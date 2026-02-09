Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury news: What happened to Seahawks star vs Patriots? Major Super Bowl scare in
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: The Seattle Seahawks had a major injury scare during the Super Bowl vs New England Patriots on Sunday. The WR appeared to get banged up during the third quarter. He limped into the medical tent.
At the time of writing this story, JSN was heading to the tunnel. Staff members took him to the locker room. It is an apparent leg injury for the star wide receiver. NBC's Melissa Stark noted that Smith-Njigba did hit his head on the field prior to coming off.
Seattle Seahawks depth chart
Offense
Wide Receiver (WR)
1st: Cooper Kupp
2nd: Rashid Shaheed
3rd: Jake Bobo
Left Tackle (LT)
1st: Charles Cross
2nd: Josh Jones
Left Guard (LG)
1st: Grey Zabel
2nd: Christian Haynes
3rd: Bryce Cabeldue
Center (C)
1st: Jalen Sundell
2nd: Olu Oluwatimi
3rd: Bryce Cabeldue
Right Guard (RG)
1st: Anthony Bradford
2nd: Christian Haynes
Right Tackle (RT)
1st: Abraham Lucas
2nd: Josh Jones
3rd: Mason Richman
Tight End (TE)
1st: AJ Barner
2nd: Eric Saubert
3rd: Elijah Arroyo
4th: Nick Kallerup
Wide Receiver (WR)
1st: Jaxon Smith-Njigba
2nd: Dareke Young
Quarterback (QB)
1st: Sam Darnold
2nd: Drew Lock
3rd: Jalen Milroe
Fullback (FB)
1st: Robbie Ouzts
2nd: Brady Russell
Running Back (RB)
1st: Kenneth Walker III
2nd: George Holani
Defense
Defensive Tackle (DT)
1st: Leonard Williams
2nd: Jarran Reed
3rd: Rylie Mills
Nose Tackle (NT)
1st: Byron Murphy II
2nd: Brandon Pili
Defensive End (DE)
1st: DeMarcus Lawrence
2nd: Mike Morris
3rd: Rylie Mills
Rush End (RUSH)
1st: Derick Hall
2nd: Jared Ivey
Middle Linebacker (MLB)
1st: Ernest Jones IV
2nd: Tyrice Knight
3rd: Patrick O'Connell
Weakside Linebacker (WLB)
1st: Drake Thomas
2nd: Tyrice Knight
3rd: Chazz Surratt
Strongside Linebacker (SLB)
1st: Uchenna Nwosu
2nd: Boye Mafe
3rd: Derick Hall
4th: Connor O'Toole
Cornerback (CB)
1st: Devon Witherspoon
2nd: Nehemiah Pritchett
Cornerback (CB)
1st: Josh Jobe
2nd: Riq Woolen
Safety (S)
1st: Coby Bryant
2nd: Ty Okada
Safety (S)
1st: Julian Love
2nd: Ty Okada
Safety (S)
1st: Nick Emmanwori
Special Teams
Kicker (K)
1st: Jason Myers
Punter (P)
1st: Michael Dickson
Holder (H)
1st: Michael Dickson
Punt Returner (PR)
1st: Rashid Shaheed
2nd: Jake Bobo
Kick Returner (KR)
1st: Rashid Shaheed
2nd: Dareke Young
Long Snapper (LS)
1st: Chris Stoll
