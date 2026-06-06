JD Vance reveals Erika Kirk encouraged Usha Vance to have more kids, 'As my wife held Charlie Kirk's widow…'

Vice President JD Vance stated that the assassination of Charlie Kirk prompted him and First Lady Usha Vance to choose to have a fourth child.

Vice President JD Vance disclosed in his upcoming book that the assassination of his friend Charlie Kirk inspired him and First Lady Usha Vance to have a fourth child. Usha, initially resistant, became pregnant after Kirk's death, which deeply affected the Vance family.(AP)

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Vance disclosed this information in a passage from his upcoming book, which was acquired by the Wall Street Journal, where he described the 31-year-old Kirk as his “best friend” in the political arena.

“As my wife held Charlie Kirk’s widow on the first day of her terrible sorrow, Erika told Usha between sobs that she regretted having only two kids with Charlie,” Vance writes.

“For years, I had asked Usha to have another baby, and for years she had told me she was done—especially now that public service had elevated us into the national spotlight. But something changed for Usha, and not long after we buried my friend, she became pregnant with our fourth child, a boy.”

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: James Weston Higginbotham cause of death: What happened to missing American student found dead in Japan? JD Vance speaks about Charlie Kirk's death {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: James Weston Higginbotham cause of death: What happened to missing American student found dead in Japan? JD Vance speaks about Charlie Kirk's death {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kirk was fatally shot at a TPUSA event in September. The Vances seemed to be among those who were most affected by Kirk's death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kirk was fatally shot at a TPUSA event in September. The Vances seemed to be among those who were most affected by Kirk's death. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Referring to Kirk's death, Vance writes, “one life was stolen from us, but another was given.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to Kirk's death, Vance writes, “one life was stolen from us, but another was given.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I don’t know why God does things like this,” he mentions, adding “But I am grateful to Him that there will soon be another source of joy in our lives.” JD Vance's friendship with Charlie and Erika Kirk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I don’t know why God does things like this,” he mentions, adding “But I am grateful to Him that there will soon be another source of joy in our lives.” JD Vance's friendship with Charlie and Erika Kirk {{/usCountry}}

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JD Vance maintained a friendship with Charlie and disclosed in the book (as indicated in the excerpt) that he sought Charlie's advice during the initial phase of the 2024 presidential election campaign, particularly as his family faced challenges in adjusting to their new roles as public figures.

Additionally, he and Usha share a friendship with Erika.

In an interview with Fox News in October 2025, Erika expressed her admiration for JD and Usha, highlighting their support during the difficult period following Charlie's passing.

"He and Usha, they are the most incredible people. Incredible. With such genuine love," she said. "I mean, just everything they did for us was so humanized. They just, they were there for us. They've been there for us."

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The bond between Erika and JD fueled speculation regarding the politician and his wife's marital difficulties following their embrace at a Turning Point USA event held at the University of Mississippi in October 2025. The rumors of marital strife were exacerbated by JD's comment expressing a desire for Usha to convert from Hinduism to Catholicism.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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