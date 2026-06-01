Erika Kirk shares video of her and Charlie describing Sabbath routine, 'Nothing more precious than my husband's sanity'

Erika Kirk has shared a Turning Point USA interview clip, showing her and her late husband, Charlie Kirk, describing their Sabbath routine that strengthened their bond before his death on September 10, 2025. Erika Kirk shares video of her and Charlie Kirk describing their Sabbath routine (@MrsErikaKirk/X)

“Honor God. Go to church. Spend time with your family,” Erika captioned the video.

“I am so grateful for the ways my husband led us in this. Spending one day a week unplugged tremendously blessed our family, and I know it will bless yours,” she added.

What did Charlie and Erika Kirk say in the video? “I love my husband and he's amazing and an intentional father and husband, but him honouring the Sabbath, I have seen it transform him in a way that is so powerful,” Eika said in the video. When he turns his phone off and it goes in that drawer and he, and I know that it's, you know, he's all on for the family. There is no distractions and he finally gets to reset his brain. He finally gets to breathe.”

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“And as a wife, there is nothing more precious than my husband's sanity when it comes to the echo chamber and everything that he's dealing with in his world,” she added. “So I have seen it change him and impact our family in one of the most beautiful ways.”

Charlie then went on to call themselves “very serious Sabbath keepers.”

“Turn your phone off for one day. No contact, no social media, no work. Your mental health will improve dramatically,” he said.

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Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).

Erika was appointed as the new CEO and chair of the board for Turning Point USA days after Charlie was shot dead in Utah. The organization said that Charlie had previously expressed that he would want his wife to lead in case he died, according to The Guardian.