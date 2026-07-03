JD Vance’s ‘worried’ Chiefs claim resurfaces amid Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding buzz

Vice President JD Vance once raised concerns that the NFL could face questions about fairness after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got engaged. Nearly a year later, those comments are being discussed again for a very different reason. Kelce and Swift are expected to get married on July 3, 2026 in New York City, bringing fresh attention to remarks Vance made in 2025. Looking back, the season that followed gave little support to the fears he shared at the time about the Kansas City Chiefs receiving special treatment.

JD Vance’s warning after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement

D Vance feared NFL favoritism toward Travis Kelce and the Chiefs, but Kansas City’s poor season proved those concerns unfounded. KEN CEDENO/Pool via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

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Vance spoke about the issue during an exclusive interview with USA TODAY Sports in August 2025, shortly after Kelce and Swift announced their engagement.

As a longtime Cincinnati Bengals fan, Vance said he hoped the NFL would not treat Kansas City differently because one of its biggest stars was marrying one of the world’s most famous entertainers.

“I will say as a football fan − as a Cincinnati Bengals fan − I hope that the NFL does not put a thumb on the scale for the Kansas City Chiefs just because Travis Kelce is now getting married to maybe the most famous woman in the world,” Vance said.

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He also joked about the possibility of the relationship becoming a major league storyline.

“You guys can’t sort of have this, I’m worried they’re going to have a Super Bowl wedding thing this season. Can’t do it. The Kansas City Chiefs have to follow the same rules as everybody else.”

Vance went on to say that fans should speak up if they felt officials were giving Kansas City favorable treatment.

“So if we see the refs being particularly friendly to Kansas City Chiefs players, then I think all football fans should be willing to push back on the NFL and say, look, you guys got to be fair. Just because Travis is getting married to Taylor, you still can’t put your thumb on the scale for the Kansas City Chiefs.”

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The comments caught attention among fans who already believed the Chiefs benefited from favorable calls.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce prepare to tie the knot

The months that followed did not unfold the way many conspiracy theorists expected. Instead of dominating the league, the Chiefs struggled through a difficult season.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending knee injury in December, dealing a major blow to the team’s hopes. Kansas City finished 6-11, ended third in the AFC West, and missed the playoffs.

Those results weakened claims that the NFL was somehow helping the Chiefs. The team faced injuries, losses, and the same challenges every franchise deals with during a long season.

Also Read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding: Fairytale decor, million dollar budget; Here's all you need to know!

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Now, with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift expected to marry on Friday, the focus has shifted away from debates about officiating and league favoritism. The wedding is set to take place just weeks before Chiefs training camp opens for the 2026 season, giving the star tight end one more major milestone before football takes center stage again.