JD Vance, wife Usha brutally booed at Milan Olympics despite warnings - Watch

Vice President JD Vance and his wife were in Milan on Friday, supporting the American contingent during the Winter Olympics opening ceremony. However, the crowd was not particularly excited about their attendance. As the cameras panned towards the couple, loud boos were heard.
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.Read More