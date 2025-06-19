Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding: Here's why Venice locals have threatened to block canals

As Amazon founder Jeff Bezos gears up to tie the knot with journalist Lauren Sanchez in Venice later this month, not many in Italy’s canal city are happy with the high-profile wedding. Few locals have even threatened to block Venice's popular canals. Last week, a group of young people, who described themselves as “precarious” or under-employed, gathered in a square near the foot of the city's iconic Rialto bridge, CNN reported.

‘No Space for Bezos’

In their call to action against the impending nuptials, the protesters put up a massive 'No Space for Bezos' banner, which also featured the Blue Origin rocket in the center. Nearly 300 residents took part in the protest and were cheered by a handful of speakers.

Why the protests?

The former school armory has been turned into an events venue. There are rumors that the main ceremony could take place here on June 28.

On June 12, the protesters somehow managed to hang a 'No Bezos' sign on the bell tower on Thursday. Speaking at the protest, organizer Federica Toninello said that they will ensure that Bezos "never gets to the Misericordia”. "We will block the canals, line the streets with our bodies, block the canals with inflatables, dinghies, boats," CNN quoted Toninello as saying.

Another speaker at the event, Na Haby Stella Faye, asked people to make sure the wedding is remembered for their opposition and not Sanchez’s outfit changes. Faye said Venice should be remembered as "the city that did not bend to oligarchs”. Questions have been raised over the arrival of Bezos’ $500 million superyacht Koru.

Venice, one of the most favored tourist destinations worldwide, is said to be combating problems with over-tourism. The city is already charging a 10-euro day-tripper entrance fee during the weekends and peak periods. This comes as residents are leaving the city due to lack of services, such as schools and hospitals.

The city has witnessed several protests before, which have been quite successful. The “No Grandi Navi” or “no big ships” campaign, which lasted for years, during the pre-Covid era had banned entry of giant cruise ships from anywhere near the city center. These restrictions led to widespread changes in cruise itineraries.

FAQs

1. What has Venice’s mayor said about protests against Jeff Bezos' wedding?

Last week, Luigi Brugnaro hoped that the protest wouldn't dissuade Bezos and Sanchez from going ahead with their plans. He even stated that he was "ashamed of those who behave like this."

2. When will Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez get married?

The couple is expected to tie the knot by the end of June.

3. Where will Jeff Bezos' wedding take place?

As per reports, ceremonies take place at the island of San Giorgio Maggiore as well as the 14th century Misericordia, former school armory turned exclusive events venue in central Venice.