Minnesota shooter Vance Boelter's alarming notes reveal his disturbing plans; Did they include Jeff Bezos' ex-wife?

Vance Boelter's terrifying notes that he allegedly brought with him when he shot at two US lawmakers and their spouses were made public on Saturday. Vance Boelter at the Hennepin County Jail in Minnesotaa(AFP)

Melissa Hortman, the leading Democrat in the Minnesota House, and her husband, Mark, were shot dead by Boelter, 57, who is being charged on both a state and federal level. Additionally, he is accused of shooting and wounding state senator John Hoffman and his spouse, Yvette, at their nearby residence.

He made his court appearance Monday to face the allegations for the first time since he was arrested late Sunday night. Despite possessing a house and seven cars, Boelter said he does not have the money to hire a private lawyer.

Boelter's notepads featured names of 45 Dems, abortion activists

According to the prosecutors, Boelter, whose acquaintances referred to him as a devoted Catholic, intended to target other liberal lawmakers and abortion advocates. In fact, notepads found at the crime site had a list of forty-five Democrats and other abortion activists.

The court documents state that victim Hortman was listed on unsettling notes stating that she is married to Mark and she has two children.

There are also allegations that Boelter, who was selected to a state committee by Governor Tim Walz, mentioned near Hortman's name, “Big house off golf course, 2 ways to watch from one spot.”

Sen. Hoffman, another shooting victim, was not listed. However, it had a mention of the district he represents.

Additionally, a different notebook included three links for businesses that sell silicone face masks, the same as the one Boelter allegedly donned while breaking into Hortman and Hoffman's homes on Saturday morning.

According to Fox 9, the suspect reportedly named physicians who work for Planned Parenthood and abortion clinics throughout the Midwest, including Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, beneath a section that said “added protections for abortions in MN.”

Boelter's notepads included MacKenzie Scott

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, who has given hundreds of millions of dollars to Planned Parenthood, was also allegedly mentioned.

Addressing a news conference, Acting US Attorney for Minnesota Joseph Thompson condemned the violence, stating that “Boelter planned his attack carefully.”

“He researched his victims and their families. He used the internet and other tools to find their addresses and names, the names of their family members. He conducted surveillance of their homes and took nots of the location of the homes,” Thompson added.