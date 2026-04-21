What happened at Jensen Beach High School? Martin County Sheriff gives update amid bomb, shooter threats

A heavy law enforcement presence surrounded Jensen Beach High School in Florida Tuesday afternoon following an anonymous call reporting a bomb threat and an active shooter, according to Martin County Sheriff John M. Budensiek.

Representational.

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The sheriff's office confirmed the school went into immediate lockdown as a precaution, as deputies swarmed the area to investigate.

"All students are safe," Budensiek said in an update on X. “There is no active shooter, and that report has been determined to be false. There is also no indication the threat is credible.”

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{{^usCountry}} “The School District will provide guidance shortly on student dismissal and pick-up procedures. Please wait for official instructions before coming to campus,” the update added. School Provides Update {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The School District will provide guidance shortly on student dismissal and pick-up procedures. Please wait for official instructions before coming to campus,” the update added. School Provides Update {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In an update on their Facebook page, Jensen Beach High School said that "anonymous tip was reported to the Stuart Police Department today regarding weapons and our campus," which prompted a response from law enforcement. It confirmed that after a search on the campus, the tip was not found to be credible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an update on their Facebook page, Jensen Beach High School said that "anonymous tip was reported to the Stuart Police Department today regarding weapons and our campus," which prompted a response from law enforcement. It confirmed that after a search on the campus, the tip was not found to be credible. {{/usCountry}}

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The message read: "This message is to inform you that an anonymous tip was reported to the Stuart Police Department today regarding weapons and our campus. Law enforcement responded and immediately and thoroughly searched our campus.

"Based on that thorough investigation, the tip has been determined to be not credible. Please know that our students and staff remain safe. Law enforcement presence continues on our campus- for that reason, no one is permitted to come onto or leave our property at this time."

Jensen Beach High School is located at Goldenrod Road, Jensen Beach, a coastal area in Martin County on Florida’s east coast.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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