Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
Jensen Huang net worth: How Nvidia's $4 trillion market value contributes to CEO's fortune

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 11:16 PM IST

Jensen Huang, the co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, has seen his net worth soar to over $140 billion after the Silicon Valley chipmaker on Wednesday became the first publicly traded company to surpass a $4 trillion market valuation. Bloomberg Billionaires Index lists Huang as the 10th richest individual in the world. He is 9th on Forbes' real-time billionaires list. 

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's net worth has soared over the last year(AFP)

On Wednesday, Nvidia's stock rallied as high as $164.42, giving it a valuation above $4 trillion before retreating slightly.

"The market has an incredible certainty that AI is the future," said Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers. "Nvidia is certainly the company most positioned to benefit from that gold rush."

Read More: What is Wall Street's new acronym ‘TACO’ and why Donald Trump calls it ‘nasty’

How does Nvidia's massive market value contribute to Jensen Huang's net worth?

Huang has a 3.5% ownership stake in Nvidia, making him the largest shareholder. His net worth has surged massively in the last five years. In 2022, it was listed at $20.6 billion (Forbes 400 estimate). In 2023, his net worth rose to $44 billion. In 2024, it was $117 billion, and now the 62-year-old's fortune stands at over $140 billion, according to Bloomberg. 

Nvidia's latest surge to $4 trillion marks a new threshold in a fairly consistent rise over the last two years as AI enthusiasm has built. In 2025 so far, the company's shares have risen 20%, whereas the Nasdaq has gained 6%.

The Taiwan-born Huang has wowed investors with a series of advances, including its core product: graphics processing units (GPUs), which are foundational to many of the generative AI programs pursued throughout the technology sector, with applications in autonomous driving, robotics and other cutting-edge domains.

In the most recent quarter, Nvidia reported earnings of nearly $19 billion despite a $4.5 billion hit from US export controls designed to limit sales of cutting-edge technology to China.

(With inputs from AFP)

 

News / World News / US News / Jensen Huang net worth: How Nvidia's $4 trillion market value contributes to CEO's fortune
