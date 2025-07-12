Jerome Powell ‘considering resigning’ amid Dan Bongino rumors; officials issue first statement

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is ‘considering resgining’, according to reports. Chairman of the Board of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac William J. Pulte issued a statement saying: “I’m encouraged by reports that Jerome Powell is considering resigning. I think this will be the right decision for America, and the economy will boom.” President Donald Trump looks on as Jerome Powell walks away(REUTERS)

This comes as reports about FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino considering resigning surfaced on Friday. This comes amid a clash between the FBI and Justice Department over the Epstein files fallout. CNN cited sources to report that Bongino, Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles held a meeting on Wednesday, where the two FBI officials were confronted about whether they were behind a story that said the FBI wanted more information released but was ultimately blocked by the DOJ.

Axios reported tha Bongino did not show up for work on Friday. “The whole thing has been a complete mess and no one is happy,” a source briefed on the matter told CNN.

Jerome Powell resigning?

On Thursday, President Donald Trump’s budget chief said that Powell ‘has grossly mismanaged the Fed’, further accusing him of misleading Congress about an ‘ostentatious’ renovation of the central bank’s headquarters.Trump has repeatedly called on the Fed chairman to cut interest rates, without success. As per reports, the 79-year-old has also considered firing Powell.

A key Trump official said Powell has ‘grossly mismanaged’ the institution.

“The President is extremely troubled by your management of the Federal Reserve System,” Russell Vought, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, wrote in a letter addressed to Powell on Thursday. “Instead of attempting to right the Fed’s fiscal ship, you have plowed ahead with an ostentatious overhaul of your Washington D.C. headquarters.”

