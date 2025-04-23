Jerry Robin injury update: Motocross rider paralyzed from waist down after New Jersey crash

Motocross Privateer Jerry Robin crashed in Round 14 of the Monster Energy Supercross season at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and was rushed to the hospital to have his T3-T9 vertebrae fused. Jerry Robin paralyzed from waist down after New Jersey crash, (Instagram/ Jerry Robin)

Robin posted a write-up on his Instagram page saying, “Well this is a tough one to write. Had to get T3-T9 fused yesterday after that crash. The [three] into that rhythm was huge and no room for error and unfortunately when I was putting my foot back on the peg the tip of my boot caught my rear brake pedal just barely. Was enough to not make it and with how steep the transitions were it threw [me] forward, landed head first into the next [three] footer and instantly went paralyzed.”

Optimistic about his recovery, he says that it’s “tough to make a tiny mistake like that and have my life change in the blink of an eye.” However, he “was riding really good this year but unfortunately it’s part of the sport.”

A non-profit organization website named Road2Recovery has been created and can be visited at https://www.road2recovery.com/athlete-causes/jerry-robin/ – the website describes his injuries and also provides a way for his fans to support him. The Road 2 Recover Foundation is a non-profit organization founded to help professional SuperMotocross bikers with financial and emotional assistance.

The website describes his injuries as: “His full list of injuries include fractures to the T5 and T6 vertebrae with retropulsion likely transecting the spinal cord. Non-displaced fracture of the right fourth and fifth posterior ribs. Non-displaced fractures of the right fourth rib at the costovertebral junction and posterior rib, right fifth posterior rib and right sixth posterior rib. Additional subacute chronic bilateral rib fractures. The start of his treatment included a surgery to stabilize his spine and remove pressure. During surgery Jerry had his spine fused from T3-T9, while in there the surgeon was able to fully straighten his spinal cord which is a huge positive.”