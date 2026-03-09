Jessica Tisch shares shocking update on ‘suspicious devices’ thrown during NYC protests, ‘Could have caused death…’

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch has shared an update after two people were taken into custody after a pair of “suspicious devices” were ignited Saturday, March 7, during protests outside of Gracie Mansion, the official residence of the mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani. Tisch said in a post on X that it was not a hoax, and could have caused “serious injury or death.” Jessica Tisch shares shocking update on ‘suspicious devices’ thrown during NYC protests (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

The incident took place during an anti-Islam demonstration led by conservative influencer Jake Lang and a counterprotest, according to NBC News. A bomb squad examined the devices, which were described as being smaller than a football. They looked like a jar wrapped in black tape with nuts, bolts, screws and a hobby fuse, Tisch said.

The devices were thrown into the crowd during a clash between the two groups of protesters.

What Jessica Tisch said In an X post, Tisch wrote, “The NYPD Bomb Squad has conducted a preliminary analysis of a device that was ignited and deployed at a protest yesterday and has determined that it is not a hoax device or a smoke bomb. It is, in fact, an improvised explosive device that could have caused serious injury or death. Further analysis will be conducted, including on a second device.”

Emir Balat, 18, and 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi, who are both from Pennsylvania, were arrested in connection to the incident. However, they have yet to be charged.