Jim Irsay cause of death: Did Colts owner die because of ketamine, drug use? FBI gives update

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are focusing its investigation into the death of former Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay by looking into his substance use and medical treatment. Jim Irsay's death is under FBI investigation as new information on the treatment he received from addiction recovery doctor Harry Haroutunian is revealed. (Indianapolis Colts)

Irsay's recovery specialist, Harry Haroutunian, who treated him in his final days, is suspected of having given him high doses of opioids and ketamine, according to a Washington Post report.

What is the FBI looking into? According to reports, the FBI issued grand jury subpoenas seeking medical records, correspondence and information about Irsay's substance use and his relationship with his doctor, Haroutunian.

Federal agents reportedly visited Indianapolis earlier this month to interview people close to Irsay and gather evidence.

Despite his public declarations that he had stayed clean, the Post revealed in August of last year that there was proof Irsay had "secretly relapsed" following years of battling substance usage.

According to The Post, Irsay overdosed three times in the six years before his passing: twice in two weeks in 2023 and once in 2020. Haroutunian treated Irsay during his turbulent struggle with addiction.

According to The Post, Irsay was prescribed more than 200 opioid pills just before his two overdose events in December 2023. In the months that followed, ketamine was also included in his treatment plan. Four witnesses claimed to have seen Haroutunian supervise Irsay's “alarming” amounts of ketamine injections.

Haroutunian was with him when Irsay died Irsay was 65 when he died in his sleep at the Beverly Hills Hotel on May 21, 2025. The certificate, signed by Haroutunian, listed Irsay's official cause of death as cardiac arrest caused by pneumonia and heart issues. There was no official autopsy or toxicology report at the time.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner accepted Haroutunian's conclusion as he was staying at the same hotel with Irsay, “and overseeing Irsay's treatment.” Local police closed their initial inquiry shortly after.