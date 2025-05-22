Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Jim Irsay dies: Who in Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Colts' likely new CEO and owner?

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 22, 2025 06:15 AM IST

Carlie Irsay-Gordon is expected to take control of the Indianapolis Colts as their CEO and owner after her father Jim Irsay's sudden death

Carlie Irsay-Gordon is expected to take control of the Indianapolis Colts as their CEO and owner after her father Jim Irsay's sudden death on Wednesday. According to an IndyStar report, the 44-year-old will likely share the ownership of the NFL franchise with her sisters, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson, who hold titles of vice chair/owners since 2012.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon is expected to take control of the Indianapolis Colts(Indianapolis Colts)
Carlie Irsay-Gordon is expected to take control of the Indianapolis Colts(Indianapolis Colts)

This comes after the Colts announced that Jim Irsay had passed away. He was 65 years old. Irsay-Gordan has been managing the team's operations for quite a few years. In 2014, she took over for her father twice following his arrest for driving intoxicated.

Read More: Jim Irsay dies at 65: A look at Indianapolis Colts owner's net worth

However, neither Carlie Irsay-Gordon nor the Colts have announced any transition plan yet. 

Who is Carlie Irsay-Gordon?

Carlie Irsay-Gordon is Jim Irsay’s eldest daughter and has served as vice chair/owner of the Colts since 2008. Raised around the franchise, she interned in football operations and marketing while earning a religious studies degree from Skidmore College. She is deeply involved in team operations, with a focus on football strategy, digital media, and community engagement, and represents the Colts on NFL committees. 

After 2014, she again assumed control in 2018 during Irsay’s treatment and in 2024 during his health-related absences. 

Read More: Jim Irsay dies: All on Indianapolis Colts owner's wife Meg Coyle, and daughters Carlie, Casey and Kalen

Carlie is “expected to assume principal ownership duties,” though Irsay preferred collective ownership among his three daughters—Carlie, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson. 

Indianapolis Colts announce Jim Irsay's passing

In a statement posted on social media, the Colts said that their owner died peacefully. 

"We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon," Colts chief operating officer Pete Ward said in a statement released by the team. "Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed."

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
