Fox host Jimmy Failla caught on hot-mic blasting security at WHCD before shooting: 'Two random chicks'
Fox News presenter Jimmy Failla criticized the WHCD event's security measures for being insufficient before shooting.
Fox News presenter Jimmy Failla was caught on a hot microphone criticizing the inadequate security at the unfortunate White House Correspondents’ Dinner — claiming that "two random chicks" were responsible for letting people in.
The quick-witted conservative comedian was heard evaluating the insufficient security protocols while he was conducting interviews with guests on the red carpet on Saturday evening.
“Looks like they have like two random chicks holding the front door open,” the host of “Fox News Saturday Night” complained, oblivious to the fact that he was being livestreamed.
“They’re not even trying anymore. I just mean like they’re not even like Secret Service people, it’s like the girls who work here are holding the door. Even if it was the guys, it wouldn’t even make it better.
“They might as well put a doorstop in. They put up a doorstop and a scarecrow: Don’t f–k with this guy,” he added.
Also Read: Kash Patel grilled over security lapses at WH dinner shooting: Did he sidestep a key question? ‘It was a total failure’{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Kash Patel grilled over security lapses at WH dinner shooting: Did he sidestep a key question? ‘It was a total failure’{{/usCountry}}
WHCD shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen{{/usCountry}}
WHCD shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen{{/usCountry}}
Failla's examination of security occurred approximately an hour before the mayhem that ensued when the alleged gunman, Cole Tomas Allen, 31, managed to bypass a security checkpoint within the hotel and opened fire.
The suspect, whom officials claim was attempting to assassinate President Trump and senior officials within his administration, was swiftly subdued by agents of the Secret Service.
Cole Tomas Allen's court appearance and charges against him
Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old resident of Torrance, California, has officially been charged with the attempted assassination of Trump after a shooting incident that occurred during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
This event, which took place at the Washington Hilton, was interrupted when Allen reportedly attempted to breach the venue while armed with firearms and knives, leading to the swift evacuation of the President, First Lady, and high-ranking administration officials.
Allen made his court appearance on 27 April 2026 to respond to several charges, including attempted assassination and violations related to firearms.