Fox host Jimmy Failla caught on hot-mic blasting security at WHCD before shooting: 'Two random chicks'

Fox News presenter Jimmy Failla was caught on a hot microphone criticizing the inadequate security at the unfortunate White House Correspondents’ Dinner — claiming that "two random chicks" were responsible for letting people in.

Fox News' Jimmy Failla criticized the event's security measures, suggesting they were insufficient for such a high-profile gathering.(Jimmy Failla/X)

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The quick-witted conservative comedian was heard evaluating the insufficient security protocols while he was conducting interviews with guests on the red carpet on Saturday evening.

“Looks like they have like two random chicks holding the front door open,” the host of “Fox News Saturday Night” complained, oblivious to the fact that he was being livestreamed.

“They’re not even trying anymore. I just mean like they’re not even like Secret Service people, it’s like the girls who work here are holding the door. Even if it was the guys, it wouldn’t even make it better.

“They might as well put a doorstop in. They put up a doorstop and a scarecrow: Don’t f–k with this guy,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} WHCD shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} WHCD shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen {{/usCountry}}

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Failla's examination of security occurred approximately an hour before the mayhem that ensued when the alleged gunman, Cole Tomas Allen, 31, managed to bypass a security checkpoint within the hotel and opened fire.

The suspect, whom officials claim was attempting to assassinate President Trump and senior officials within his administration, was swiftly subdued by agents of the Secret Service.

Cole Tomas Allen's court appearance and charges against him

Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old resident of Torrance, California, has officially been charged with the attempted assassination of Trump after a shooting incident that occurred during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

This event, which took place at the Washington Hilton, was interrupted when Allen reportedly attempted to breach the venue while armed with firearms and knives, leading to the swift evacuation of the President, First Lady, and high-ranking administration officials.

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Allen made his court appearance on 27 April 2026 to respond to several charges, including attempted assassination and violations related to firearms.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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