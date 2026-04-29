Fallbrook fire map: Evacuation orders issued as blaze burns near Live Oak Park Road, California

An evacuation order has been issued as a brush fire burns near Live Oak Park Road in Fallbrook, California. The incident is now being referred to as the Live Oak Fire. A brush fire is burning near Live Oak Park Road in Fallbrook, California. (X/ San Diego Sheriff)

Where the fire is burning According to an update from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is burning near the 2500 block of Live Oak Park Road in Fallbrook.

Fire-tracking service Watch Duty reports the blaze has burned approximately two acres so far. Authorities say no structures are currently threatened.

Evacuation orders in place Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for Zones SDC-0100, SDC-0101, and SDC-0102, as shown on the Genasys Evacuation Map.

Officials urged residents to leave immediately.

“It means everyone in the impacted areas must leave immediately. If you feel you are in danger, go,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Road closures and safety advisory Gum Tree Lane and Live Oak Park Road are closed for about one mile in each direction from their intersection.

Authorities are also advising residents in Fallbrook to expect increased law enforcement and firefighting activity in the area.